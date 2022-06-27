AJ Pollock in lineup Monday for White Sox

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Gorman made his first start against a southpaw the last time the Cardinals faced a lefty, but he's taking a seat Tuesday. Tommy Edman is covering second base while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and hits eighth.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
The Philadelphia Phillies placed infielder Johan Camargo on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right knee sprain. The move is retroactive to June 26. Camargo missed two weeks earlier this month with a right knee injury and he only played three games after returning from the IL. The Phillies selected Darick Hall's contact from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding roster move.
Atlanta Braves first baseman Mike Ford is not in the starting lineup again on Wednesday against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ford was the designated hitter on Tuesday in his first start as a member of the Braves and he went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. Travis d'Arnaud is at DH on Wednesday while William Contreras starts at catcher and hits sixth.
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Mike Ford is replacing Contreras at designated hitter and batting sixth. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher again. numberFire’s models project Ford for 5.4 FanDuel points on...
After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup on Thursday against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Hicks started the last seven games and went 2-for-20 with nine strikeouts in that stretch. Giancarlo Stanton is joining Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo in the Yankees' outfield while Josh Donaldson serves as the designated hitter and hits fifth.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Mike Papierski is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Papierski will catch for right-hander Graham Ashcraft on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs. Aramis Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Papierski for 6.7 FanDuel points...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Herrera is usually held out versus lefties, but he's idle Wednesday after going 0-for-4 and striking out twice Tuesday. Nick Castellanos is covering right field for the Phillies. Darick Hall is serving as the designated hitter and cleanup batter in his MLB debut.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Nootbaar will start in right field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Tommy Edman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nootbaar for 7.3 FanDuel points...
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will start serving his four-game suspension on Thursday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.8 FanDuel...
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Flores will move to the bench on Wednesday with Donnie Walton starting at second base. Walton will bat eighth versus right-hander Rony Garcia and Detroit. numberFire's models project Walton for 6.5...
San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Machado will start at designated hitter on Thursday and bat second versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. Luke Voit moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Machado for 11.8 FanDuel...
Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena (mouth) is not in the starting lineup on Thursday against right-hander Luis Severino and the New York Yankees. Pena collided with teammate Yordan Alvarez (head) during Wednesday's game and both players are out of the lineup a day later. Mauricio Dubon is replacing Pena at shortstop and hitting seventh.
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against left-hander Jalen Beeks and the Milwaukee Brewers. The lefty-hitting Peterson started in left field Tuesday, but he's on the bench for Wednesday's matinee against a southpaw. Tyrone Taylor is moving to right field while Jonathan Davis starts in center and hits ninth.
San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mazara will start in right field on Thursday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. Jose Azocar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mazara for 8.0 FanDuel...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hernandez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cavan Biggio starting at first base. Biggio will bat ninth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Biggio for...
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castro is being replaced at third base by Jeimer Candelario versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 165 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .280 batting average with a .734 OPS, 4 home...
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Pollock will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Andrew Vaughn moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pollock for 8.8 FanDuel...
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Gallo is grabbing a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Marwin Gonzalez is moving to right field and hitting ninth while Aaron Hicks starts in left and Aaron Judge mans center. Giancarlo Stanton is back in the lineup as the designated hitter and cleanup man. Josh Donaldson is hitting third.
