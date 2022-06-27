ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade Locks, OR

Interstate 84 in Gorge reopens, hours after semi-truck with crane boom blew a tire, crashed and caught fire

By KTVZ news sources
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A nearly 50-mile stretch of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge was closed for several hours Monday after a semi-truck with a crane boom and flatbed trailer blew a tire, plowed through a cement barrier into the oncoming lane, jackknifed, overturned and caught...

