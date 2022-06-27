Ruby Marie Gesling Dunbar, 100 of Kirksville, Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Ruby Marie Gesling Dunbar, 100 of Kirksville

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuby Marie Gesling Dunbar, 100 of Kirksville passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at her home. The daughter of Louis and Bertha (Hartung) Gesling, she was born October 15, 1921 in Chariton County, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; Husband., Marlin; one daughter, Barbara Ann; four...

Richele Brooke (Slaughter) Ross, 51, Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Richele Brooke (Slaughter) Ross made her way to her heavenly home with the Lord Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Lukes East Hospital with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Richard and Anita Conner Slaughter born November 11, 1970 in Kirksville, Missouri. Richele graduated from Kirksville high school in 1989. After high school she went to college and graduated from Southwest Missouri State University, now known as Missouri State University with a degree in business finance. She was employed at American Century Investment before her employment with Waddell and Reed at the time of her illness. On September 19, 1998, Richele married Travis Ross, and from this union two children were born. Richele never failed to provide above and beyond for both her children. She was heavily involved in all her kids' activities. She was Lee’s Summit North High School’s booster rep for wrestling, track and field, and softball. Her hobbies included traveling, puzzles, singing in Woods Chapel church choir, board games, and planning and attending events for her family and friends.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
SUV flips onto its side during crash on Kirksville's Baltimore Street

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash in Kirksville ended with an SUV on its side on Baltimore Street. The collision happened at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Baltimore and La Harpe streets. Sergeant Steve Feeney told KTVO an SUV driven by Linda Nall, 60, of Quincy,...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Motorcyclist escapes serious injury after rear-ending SUV

NORTH OF KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: KTVO has now learned the names of those involved in Thursday morning's crash on Highway 63, two miles north of Kirksville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was operated by Clayton Coffman, 18, of Moulton, Iowa. The car that Coffman rear-ended...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Northeast Missouri teen thrown from ATV after hitting deer

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teenager suffered serious injuries when his ATV struck a deer in Monroe County, Missouri. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash report, a 17-year-old boy, from Paris, Missouri, was driving south on Route...
MONROE COUNTY, MO
Kirksville Police Department SUV crashes on way to another crash

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville Police Department SUV responding to a Thursday afternoon rollover crash at Baltimore and La Harpe streets crashed on its way to that wreck. It happened right around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Halliburton and Line streets. Sergeant Juan Chairez told KTVO the police...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Kirksville campaign sign theft caught on camera; county commissioner arrested

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A local county commissioner is accused of stealing a fellow commissioner's campaign sign, and it was caught on camera. Second District Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson, 71, of Kirksville, was arrested this week by Kirksville police on a charge of a class four election offense, specifically, stealing a campaign yard sign on private property. It is a misdemeanor.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Ottumwa church heavily damaged in Wednesday morning fire

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Wednesday morning fire at a Heartland church has left the building heavily damaged. Just after 4:30 a.m., crews with the Ottumwa Fire Department were called to the First Church of the Nazarene on Ellis Ave. in Ottumwa. All on-duty firefighters responded to the fire with...
OTTUMWA, IA
Adair County Courthouse renovation project still on track to be completed by late fall

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It may not look like a lot is going on around the Adair County Courthouse, but progress continues to be made on the renovation project every day. "It's still on track for late fall," said Adair County Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan. "I'm not going to commit to an opening date just yet because we want to make sure that everything's completely done, ready to move in, everything works. We'll have to test all the data systems and everything before we expect the offices to move back to the courthouse. So, we're thinking late fall, maybe November is kind of what they're telling us."
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
Police investigate afternoon shooting in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities in Ottumwa are investigating after an afternoon altercation escalated to gunfire Tuesday. Just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of East Main and Brick Row for a report of a man who was suffering from blunt force trauma to his head and neck.
OTTUMWA, IA
Moravia woman killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

Appanoose County — A Moravia woman was killed in an afternoon crash north of Unionville, Iowa. It happened just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 415th Street and Highway T61. According to the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, Robert Leffler, 49, of Moravia, Iowa, was driving northbound and...
MORAVIA, IA
$20,000 reward offered in Memphis stolen machinery case

MEMPHIS, Mo. — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office announced this week that $20,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men wanted in connection with a recent stolen machinery case. Sheriff Bryan Whitney told KTVO that Ed's Machinery, the victim...
MEMPHIS, MO
Junior golfers take over Kirksville course

The silence that usually greets golfers when they go on the course was exchanged for some cheers, yells, and laughs, as youngsters hit the links. The Kirksville Country Club had their 15th annual Junior Golf Program this June. For four straight Tuesdays, kids ranging from seven to fifteen either began, adapted, or adjusted their golf game.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
73 new COVID cases reported in Adair County for June 21-27

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Officials with the Adair County Health Department are reporting another increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. For the seven-day reporting period of June 21 through June 27, there were 73 cases reported to the health department. Those include positive cases reported though...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO

