Missouri State

At least 50 injured, multiple killed when Amtrak train derailed in Missouri after hitting dump truck

By CNN
 3 days ago
Courtesy Robert Nightingale

(CNN) — Three people are dead and at least 50 injured after an Amtrak train derailed Monday in Missouri, authorities said Monday evening.

Amtrak said in a statement the train collided with a dump truck at a public crossing near the city of Mendon at about 1:42 p.m. CT.

Eight cars and two locomotives left the track “after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri,” company officials said in an updated statement.

Amtrak had said earlier that there were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the train.

Three people are being taken to University Hospital in Columbia, according to a hospital spokesperson. The conditions of the patients is unknown.

