Yonkers, NY

Yonkers Municipal Housing Authority opens affordable housing list

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Municipal Housing Authority for the city of Yonkers opened its waiting list for affordable housing on Monday.

For the first time in 10 years, MHACY is looking to add 3,000 people to the waiting list.

The deadline for residents to apply is July 13, and a public lottery will be held on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.

Pre-applications can be found on the MHACY's website at mhacy.org, or at their central office located on 1511 Central Park Ave.

