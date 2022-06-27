ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro police investigating Walgreens robbery

By Dolan Reynolds
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say they are investigating after a Walgreens was robbed on Monday.

At 3:29 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on 3701 West Gate City Boulevard when they were told about a robbery.

A man entered the business and took an unknown amount of money.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a white shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt, white shorts and white shoes.  A weapon was implied but not seen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

