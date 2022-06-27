Coney Island NYCHA residents rally after having no gas for months

A single stovetop and a microwave – that’s the only thing that Bonnie James has to make food in her apartment in O’Dwyer Gardens.

Since Friday, James’ apartment building at 2975 West 33rd St. has been without cooking gas. On Monday, she joined her neighbors and Assembly woman Mathylde Frontus to call out the New York City Housing Authority.

“It is undignified to leave people without a way to cook meals for their family,” said Assembly woman Frontus. “What is a little hot plate going to do for them? How insulting… can a small hot plate cook for a family of five or six?”

This building is the latest in the O’Dwyer Gardens complex to be without gas. Earlier this year, News 12 reporter that a tenant at 2951 West 33rd St. had been without gas since February. That building, almost five months later, remains without gas.

Tenants say not being able to cook proper meals is a huge financial burden, and just want fair treatment.

“We just want to be treated like human beings, we just want humane treatment,” said Bonnie James. “What is happening is demeaning.”

The tenant’s board is set to meet with a group of lawyers in the coming weeks to put together a petition asking for financial compensation after being without gas.

NYCHA gave News 12 a statement that said the following:

“Gas service restoration work is a matter of public safety, that involves multiple partners and ​steps. NYCHA has secured a vendor to begin work ​to restore gas service at this development and distributed meals to residents this past Friday and Saturday and will continue to do so until the issue has been resolved.”