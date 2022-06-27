ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dedham, MA

‘Things can go badly fast’: Dedham Police respond to dog trapped in hot car

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qqf9S_0gNlMMq500
(Dedham Police Department)

DEDHAM, Mass. — Temperatures are on the rise this week, and police are reminding residents that it’s never okay to leave your dog in a hot car, even if it’s only for a short period of time.

Such a situation happened on Saturday and luckily, Dedham Police were able to respond quickly.

Around 10:00 a.m., officers noticed a pup panting profusely inside a hot car in a parking lot.

Police say the temperature was nearly 80 degrees at the time and they didn’t know how long the dog had been in there.

The pup’s owner returned to the car shortly thereafter and reportedly told officers, “it was only for 10 minutes.” The owner said the dog was breathing heavily because they just returned from the park, where the pup was running around, according to authorities.

The Dedham Animal Control Officer pointed out the dog’s body temperature and heart rate were already elevated due to the exercise, and now he was sitting in a hot car, making for a dangerous situation.

“Sunroofs, windows down, the AC on — not acceptable. Things can go badly fast,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials are reminding the public to call police if you see a dog inside a hot car, you may save a life.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Diane Innes
3d ago

People will just never learn!!!! Use your common sense!!! Leave your dogs home when it’s hot out!!!! Unbelievable and unacceptable. Wake up!!!!!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Lightning bolt strikes cars, sets one on fire in Massachusetts neighborhood

ACTON, Mass. — Flames engulfed one of two cars that were struck by lightning overnight in a Massachusetts neighborhood. The Acton Fire Department said the cars were parked in the area of Freedom Farme Road at 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday when they were struck by a bolt of lightning. One of the cars, a sedan, caught fire.
ACTON, MA
Boston 25 News

Fire breaks out at Danvers home following suspected lightning strike

DANVERS, Mass. — A fire broke out at a home in Danvers after a suspected lightning strike as powerful storms rolled through the area late Wednesday night. Crews responding to a report of a possible lightning strike on Holten Street found a fire burning at a home that had a large hole in its roof.
DANVERS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dedham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Dedham, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities investigating suspicious death in parking lot of Rite Aid in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in the parking lot of a pharmacy in New Hampshire. Law enforcement officials responding to the Rite Aid parking lot near 1631 Elm Street in Manchester late Tuesday night found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in a joint news release.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac#Dedham Police Department#Follow Boston 25 News
MassLive.com

Donald and Jean Houllahan, 85 and 83, identified as Belmont couple killed in Boston crash on Soldiers Field Road

A married Belmont couple in their 80s has been identified by police as the victims of a car crash on Soldier Field Road in Boston Monday evening. Donald and Jean Houllahan, respectively ages 85 and 83, died at a Boston hospital Monday night after their car was struck as they pulled onto the busy Boston parkway just after 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Update: Authorities investigating homicide in parking lot of pharmacy in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a pharmacy in New Hampshire. Law enforcement officials responding to the Rite Aid parking lot near 1631 Elm Street in Manchester late Tuesday night found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in a joint news release.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
police1.com

Mass. police officer suffers fatal on-duty medical event

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Somerville Police Department is in mourning after an officer died on the job earlier this month. Officer Randy Isaacs, 41, suffered a possible cardiac event on June 19 while sitting in his cruiser, according to The Boston Globe. His cause of death was not immediately released.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors reveal two Sons of Boston employees now face charges in Marine veteran murder

BOSTON — Two Sons of Boston employees appeared in court Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Martinez earlier this year. Alvaro Larrama, 38, appeared in court on Thursday along with Alisha Dumeer, 34, of Everett, who is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Dumeer is a bartender and 4% owner of the business. She was released on her own recognizance with orders to have no contact with Larrama or any witnesses.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

One person hospitalized after shooting in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Taunton Wednesday night that left one person injured. Police responded to the area of Mador Ave. around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 44-year-old Taunton man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He...
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Boat and trailer detach from pickup on Route 128

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a boat and trailer broke loose from a pickup truck on Route 128 in Danvers and came to rest in the median, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a boat and trailer in the road on Route 128 northbound at Endicott...
DANVERS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy