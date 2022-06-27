‘Things can go badly fast’: Dedham Police respond to dog trapped in hot car

(Dedham Police Department)

DEDHAM, Mass. — Temperatures are on the rise this week, and police are reminding residents that it’s never okay to leave your dog in a hot car, even if it’s only for a short period of time.

Such a situation happened on Saturday and luckily, Dedham Police were able to respond quickly.

Around 10:00 a.m., officers noticed a pup panting profusely inside a hot car in a parking lot.

Police say the temperature was nearly 80 degrees at the time and they didn’t know how long the dog had been in there.

The pup’s owner returned to the car shortly thereafter and reportedly told officers, “it was only for 10 minutes.” The owner said the dog was breathing heavily because they just returned from the park, where the pup was running around, according to authorities.

The Dedham Animal Control Officer pointed out the dog’s body temperature and heart rate were already elevated due to the exercise, and now he was sitting in a hot car, making for a dangerous situation.

“Sunroofs, windows down, the AC on — not acceptable. Things can go badly fast,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials are reminding the public to call police if you see a dog inside a hot car, you may save a life.

