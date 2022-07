Muskegon took a leap in June. We held the first Pride Festival in the City that involved utilizing city streets and parks and assets. Muskegon is an awesome place to call home, and a part of that is a little slower pace on most things. People take a little longer here to fold in what's going on in other areas. Depending on your view point, that can be either good or bad. Looking back over the past 20 years or so, when new things come along, there's generally some question marks out there. From a giant biker rally to publicly placed art, we all have opinions, and in time....generally we all come to the conclusion of "ok, that's a pretty good thing".

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO