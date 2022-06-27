ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Major Clemson OL target announces commitment timing

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

Harris Sewell, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 class,  ook to Twitter Monday to announce the date and time for his commitment announcement.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman from Odessa, Texas is set to announce between Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Sewell took an official visit to Clemson in early June and then took one to Texas A&M.

Sewell is the No. 72 player in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 2 interior offensive lineman.

TCI expects another sunny day in Clemson on Wednesday.

ABC Big 2 News

Permian star OL commits to Clemson

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian football four-star offensive guard Harris Sewell announced his commitment to Clemson University Wednesday afternoon on Twitter. Sewell, ranked the No. 1 offensive lineman in Texas and regarded as one of the best high school football players in the country, chose the Tigers over Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma — […]
ODESSA, TX
