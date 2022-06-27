Major Clemson OL target announces commitment timing

Harris Sewell, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 class, ook to Twitter Monday to announce the date and time for his commitment announcement.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman from Odessa, Texas is set to announce between Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Sewell took an official visit to Clemson in early June and then took one to Texas A&M.

Sewell is the No. 72 player in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 2 interior offensive lineman.

