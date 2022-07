Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services responded to numerous calls over the weekend, some resulting in major structural damage but no injuries. On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 8:08 p.m., BCFES responded to a report of a fire with a structure endangered at 38 Mint Road, Kingston. The caller advised there was possibly a wildfire due to the sounds and ash falling into the yard. The call could also see the woods on fire. Crews arrived on scene to find a woods fire that was approximately 2 acres in size and moving towards a residential structure. Georgia Forestry Commission was dispatched to use a dozer to create a fire break around the fire. No injuries were reported, and no damage was done to the residence.

