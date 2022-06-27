ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration Is Open for SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022

 3 days ago
EXTON, PA — Attendee registration has recently opened for SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022. Co-chaired this year by Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries, Expo 2022 will take place September 19-22 in Philadelphia, PA. Attendees can now register at Expo.scte.org....

