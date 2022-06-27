Registration Is Open for SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022

WEST CHESTER, PA — PrimePay announced that it recently appointed Scott Johnson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Johnson brings decades of experience leading and building private equity-backed software companies and positioning them for long-term success. Most recently, he served as CEO of AbacusNext, a high-growth SaaS solutions provider to the accounting and legal technology industries, where he was successful in integrating a payments exchange and executing a number of accretive transactions. Prior to AbacusNext, Mr. Johnson was CEO of Zephyr, a provider of continuous testing software; and CEO of Social Solutions, a Vista Equity Partners-backed software solutions provider to nonprofits, coalitions and government agencies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Lehigh University.
