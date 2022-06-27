Registration Is Open for SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022

NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM announced it recently become certified as a Most Loved Workplace® for the second consecutive year. “We’re honored to be recognized once again as a Most Loved Workplace® for cultivating an employee experience where team members are empowered to voice their ideas and help our clients solve their toughest and most complex business challenges,” said Larry Solomon, SVP, Chief People Officer at EPAM. “Our employees are the heart of our success. From career development opportunities to professional upskilling learning and development programs, to volunteer and mentorship programs, we are committed to ensuring EPAMers are given the resources they need to thrive in any situation.”

