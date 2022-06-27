Port authority awards $12.3M contract for dock renovations

A major renovation project at the Port of Toledo’s general-cargo dock is scheduled to begin in mid-August following the award of a $12.3 million construction contract.

The Geo. Gradel Co. of Toledo, which submitted the lowest of three bids for the work, also had been the low bidder when the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority board of directors rejected in late April an earlier set of bids because of a change in the project’s scope.

The project features renovating the dock face and dock surface as well as rebuilding the railroad track embedded in the dock’s pavement. Gradel has 500 calendar days to do the work, putting its completion date in late 2023.

“The project will be completed in phases to maintain ship traffic during construction,” Holly Kemler, a port authority spokesman, said Monday.

Work Gradel has already done under a $2.24 million contract awarded in October, including the construction of additional pavement and related drainage to provide new storage areas, “will also help minimize disruptions to the facility” during the upcoming construction, Ms. Kemler said.

Both contracts are funded from a $16 million federal grant and $4 million in state funding, both from programs dedicated to port improvements.

The port authority initially advertised the new contract early this year and opened bids March 2, but its board of directors on April 28 accepted a recommendation from the agency administrators and lawyers that those bids be rejected because design changes Gradel proposed in its bid for the railroad work altered the project’s scope sufficiently to warrant re-advertising.

While a Gradel official at the April 28 board meeting said the changes were consistent with language in the bid package addressing the submission of alterations as part of bidding, port officials said other bidders had protested awarding the contract to Gradel in a modified form. Gradel officials were not available to comment Monday.

The mile-long dock wall that is central to the project dates back to the general-cargo facility’s original construction during the 1950s. The port authority also plans to build a bulk-liquid transfer and storage station, expected to cost about $6 million, at the facility.

Separately at its meeting last week, the port board authorized bond issues of up to $265 million for an Alabama firm that plans to buy and renovate dormitories at the University of Toledo and $15 million for a South Toledo charter school to buy and renovate a new school.

The larger bond issue will allow CHF-Rocket, LLC, an Ohio nonprofit limited liability company owned by Collegiate Housing Foundation, an Alabama nonprofit corporation – to buy and renovate 2,600 beds of student housing in Horton International House, McComas Village, Ottawa House (East and West), Parks Tower, and Presidents Hall.

The smaller bond issue is for NOCA Properties, LLC to renovate the former Calvary Church at 5025 Glendale Ave., where it has operated Northwest Ohio Classical Academy charter school since the fall of 2019.