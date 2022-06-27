Elected officials, law enforcement push for new Lucas County jail

Elected officials and law enforcement from around the state made their way to Lucas County on Monday in hopes of making headway on possible construction of a new county jail, and came away with new momentum for what’s estimated as a $140 million project.

Much of the discussion centered around passing House Bill 101, which was an overwhelming 93-2 passage by the Ohio House of Representatives and is still awaiting passage from the Ohio Senate before heading to the governor’s desk. The bill would create a jail facility building fund that would provide support for renovation or construction of new facilities based on the needs of each county.

State Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, a former Toledo mayor, said that the bill would create a “more fair” funding formula, but that she wasn’t sure that it would address the full needs of Lucas County.

Lucas County Sheriff Michael Navarre brought several officials on a tour of the jail Monday to highlight the county’s need for a new facility, including the director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Thomas Stickrath, who gave his assessment following the tour.

“From my viewpoint, they need a new jail,” Mr. Stickrath said. “It will be more efficient, it will be operationally better for the staff and for the offender population.”

Also visiting Toledo as part of the state delegation was Annette Chambers-Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Following the tour, officials met with other members of law enforcement for a roundtable discussion to discuss the issues that the jail has faced and the prospect of building a new facility.

In 2018, Lucas County voters rejected a tax levy to fund a new jail. Commissioner Pete Gerken told those at the table that he wouldn’t anticipate any county in Ohio to pass a levy for county jails at this point. After the meeting, he said that he was encouraged by the conversations and challenged state legislators to “step up.”

“At the end of the day, whose job is it? Just the local people? No. The state has an obligation for public health and safety to step in…you can’t ask taxpayers now to fund $140 million jails without help,” Mr. Gerken said. “The state is sitting on a lot of money, they’re sitting on [American Rescue Plan Act] money, they’re sitting on the biggest resource surplus they’ve ever had, so it’s time to step up and do their part too.”

Mr. Gerken also said that he’s been making the push for a new jail for the past nine years, and that the design-build is complete. In terms of location, he added that the county is “almost to a site” for the new facility.

Earlier this year, the Lucas County jail project received $2 million in federal funding that is being earmarked for its planning and design.

One of the primary concerns that came up among those in attendance Monday was the state of mental health care in the jails. After the tour, Ms. Hicks-Hudson said that the state needs to ensure that proper care is being provided and that jail isn’t the default option for those in need of mental help.

“We’ve got to do a better job of handling the mental health issues and filling that gap between the hospitalizations and then community services,” she said. “If there’s a major gap, and if we can address that gap, then you can see folks not decompensating…and they would be better taken care of.”

Sheriff Navarre told the roundtable that the building itself isn’t in terrible condition, but the issue is that it’s “not conducive” to modern behavioral management practices. He added that at this point, gutting and remodeling the inside of the current jail would be “far more expensive” than building a new facility, and would bring the logistical issue of moving 430 inmates during the remodel.

Inside the jail, the medical wing is often backed up with patients with mental health needs. The challenges that the Lucas County jail has faced aren’t uncommon at other correctional facilities around the state.

“These facilities were built to be exactly what we’re talking about–correctional facilities, not mental health facilities,” Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said. “Our jails have become the mental health facilities of the state of Ohio…you are not going to fit everyone dealing with serious mental illness in [the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital]. Instead they end up in our jails.”

State Reps. Lisa Sobecki (D., Toledo), and Haraz Ghanbari (R., Perrysburg), have also supported House Bill 101. Mr. Ghanbari said that he hopes that the conversations had on Monday would “move the needle forward” in the effort to get the bill to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk and ultimately bring the proper funding for a new jail in Lucas County.