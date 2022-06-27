ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Elected officials, law enforcement push for new Lucas County jail

By By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37d96g_0gNlINre00

Elected officials and law enforcement from around the state made their way to Lucas County on Monday in hopes of making headway on possible construction of a new county jail, and came away with new momentum for what’s estimated as a $140 million project.

Much of the discussion centered around passing House Bill 101, which was an overwhelming 93-2 passage by the Ohio House of Representatives and is still awaiting passage from the Ohio Senate before heading to the governor’s desk. The bill would create a jail facility building fund that would provide support for renovation or construction of new facilities based on the needs of each county.

State Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, a former Toledo mayor, said that the bill would create a “more fair” funding formula, but that she wasn’t sure that it would address the full needs of Lucas County.

Lucas County Sheriff Michael Navarre brought several officials on a tour of the jail Monday to highlight the county’s need for a new facility, including the director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Thomas Stickrath, who gave his assessment following the tour.

“From my viewpoint, they need a new jail,” Mr. Stickrath said. “It will be more efficient, it will be operationally better for the staff and for the offender population.”

Also visiting Toledo as part of the state delegation was Annette Chambers-Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Following the tour, officials met with other members of law enforcement for a roundtable discussion to discuss the issues that the jail has faced and the prospect of building a new facility.

In 2018, Lucas County voters rejected a tax levy to fund a new jail. Commissioner Pete Gerken told those at the table that he wouldn’t anticipate any county in Ohio to pass a levy for county jails at this point. After the meeting, he said that he was encouraged by the conversations and challenged state legislators to “step up.”

“At the end of the day, whose job is it? Just the local people? No. The state has an obligation for public health and safety to step in…you can’t ask taxpayers now to fund $140 million jails without help,” Mr. Gerken said. “The state is sitting on a lot of money, they’re sitting on [American Rescue Plan Act] money, they’re sitting on the biggest resource surplus they’ve ever had, so it’s time to step up and do their part too.”

Mr. Gerken also said that he’s been making the push for a new jail for the past nine years, and that the design-build is complete. In terms of location, he added that the county is “almost to a site” for the new facility.

Earlier this year, the Lucas County jail project received $2 million in federal funding that is being earmarked for its planning and design.

One of the primary concerns that came up among those in attendance Monday was the state of mental health care in the jails. After the tour, Ms. Hicks-Hudson said that the state needs to ensure that proper care is being provided and that jail isn’t the default option for those in need of mental help.

“We’ve got to do a better job of handling the mental health issues and filling that gap between the hospitalizations and then community services,” she said. “If there’s a major gap, and if we can address that gap, then you can see folks not decompensating…and they would be better taken care of.”

Sheriff Navarre told the roundtable that the building itself isn’t in terrible condition, but the issue is that it’s “not conducive” to modern behavioral management practices. He added that at this point, gutting and remodeling the inside of the current jail would be “far more expensive” than building a new facility, and would bring the logistical issue of moving 430 inmates during the remodel.

Inside the jail, the medical wing is often backed up with patients with mental health needs. The challenges that the Lucas County jail has faced aren’t uncommon at other correctional facilities around the state.

“These facilities were built to be exactly what we’re talking about–correctional facilities, not mental health facilities,” Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said. “Our jails have become the mental health facilities of the state of Ohio…you are not going to fit everyone dealing with serious mental illness in [the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital]. Instead they end up in our jails.”

State Reps. Lisa Sobecki (D., Toledo), and Haraz Ghanbari (R., Perrysburg), have also supported House Bill 101. Mr. Ghanbari said that he hopes that the conversations had on Monday would “move the needle forward” in the effort to get the bill to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk and ultimately bring the proper funding for a new jail in Lucas County.

Comments / 3

Related
WTOL 11

Pro-choice demonstration scheduled for Tuesday at Toledo Courthouse

TOLEDO, Ohio — As access to reproductive care is debated nationwide, more protests are on the horizon. A pro-choice demonstration is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5 from noon to 5:00 p.m. in front of the Toledo courthouse. The poster associated with the demonstration emphasizes bodily autonomy, a point pro-choice protesters have been pushing regarding the recent ruling.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Consultant to look at future of Lucas County Rec Center

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - What could the future of the Lucas County Recreation Center look like? A new consultant is about to begin figuring out what’s working there and what’s not. We do know one thing is going: the stands around the old Ned Skeldon stadium have been...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

BG mayor commends city employee for going ‘over and above the call of duty’

A commendation, grants and the announcement of a significant retirement came before Bowling Green Council last week. Mayor Mike Aspacher issued a mayor’s commendation to Scott Beeker of the public works department. Aspacher noted the high-quality work of all city staff, but said “occasionally, one of our employees rises to the level where special recognition is warranted.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Historic decision to overturn Roe opposes Jewish beliefs

As hundreds of Ohioans seeking abortions were turned away in the days following the June 24 overturning of Roe v. Wade and the nearly immediate implementation of Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, Dr. David Burkons of Shaker Heights said he was most concerned for patients he had to turn away. Burkons...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
13abc.com

Council reaches a resolution for Perrysburg Heights

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over a year ago the City of Perrysburg began discussing plans to turn the Perrysburg Heights community into commercial space. Over that time residents packed out council meetings and held protests to get their voices heard. On Tuesday night, they said it paid off. The Perrysburg...
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
13abc.com

Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill: Adoption Agencies and Children Services react

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill is now state law, meaning abortions are illegal in the state after approximately six weeks of pregnancy. So, what will this mean for adoption agencies and children’s services?. Executive Director for Lucas County Children Services Robin Reese said when it comes...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Seneca County Commissioners oppose proposed expansion of Sunny Farms Landfill

FOSTORIA, Ohio — The owners of the Sunny Farms Landfill in Fostoria say their operations must be expanded. The three Seneca County Commissioners approved a resolution last week officially opposing the plan to expand the landfill. Win-Waste, the landfill operator, wants to bring in more garbage from out of state, going from the current 7,500 tons every day up to 12,000 tons.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

The future of fire fighting in Monclova Township

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the June 27 Monclova Township Trustee meeting, trustees discussed exploring their options to improve fire services in the community. One of the main points of discussion was whether the township should provide more funding to the Monclova Fire Service’s or cut it all together and use another community’s.
MONCLOVA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jails#Prison#Law Enforcement#Politics Local#House#The Ohio Senate#State
13abc.com

ODOT holds groundbreaking for I-475 widening project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the I-475 widening project that will add a new interchange at US-20A in Maumee. It’s a project that’s been in the works for over 30 years. ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said after the long process...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police recruit charged with OVI after crash resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo police recruit facing charges after allegedly crashing a car while driving under the influence has resigned from the force. Caila Barringer, 23, is facing a series of charges including OVI and using a weapon while intoxicated. She’s accused of crashing into a tree on Densmore and knocking a pole down on Secor while intoxicated earlier this month. She graduated from the police academy in May.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: Elizabeth Franks disappeared without a trace in 1965

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was April 14, 1965. That’s the date Elizabeth Lea Franks was reported missing from Toledo. Franks was 17-years-old when she disappeared and to this day her case is unsolved. Toledo Police say the 17-year-old was known as Beth Wilson in High School. She was married and had a child. In 1965, she was living with her husband in a duplex on Western Avenue in Toledo. Days before she was reported missing, police were called to the couple’s home and police talked with Beth and her husband.
TOLEDO, OH
laprensanewspaper.com

FLOC’s 2022 National Convention to be held in Toledo

June 22, 2022: At an event held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Latins United Hall in Toledo, FLOC leadership announced that their quadrennial convention will be held in Toledo this September 9-10. The every-4-year event is held primarily to elect the union’s presidential leadership, and up to 300 member-delegates from throughout the United States are expected to attend.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
13abc.com

CSX responds to Rossford blocked crossings problem

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford city leaders are raising concerns about trains blocking traffic. According to a statement from the city, Mayor MacKinnon and Police Chief Todd Kitzler are in touch with CSX railroad about trains blocking crossings. The statement said it’s impossible to ticket the railroad for blocked crossings due to federal legislation, as the railroad is federally regulated. Police and fire crews have planned workarounds, the statement said.
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

County leaders unveil designs for revamped LC4 location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We are getting a closer look at the future home of Lucas County Canine Care and Control. County Commissioners unveiled new images of the 33,000 square foot building Tuesday that will be located at 1301 Monroe Street in downtown Toledo. The facility comes with a $20...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Man reporting theft is arrested for allegedly violating protection order

A Toledo man who reported a theft was instead arrested by Bowling Green Police Division for violating a protection order Friday, June 24. Police responded around 6 p.m., after Darnell Cooke, 41, called to report that the person who drove him to his job in Bowling Green had refused to return items of his that he left in her car.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy