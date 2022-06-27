ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Helicopters from across the state respond to Amtrak train crash in northern Missouri

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjplk_0gNlGXwk00

Helicopters from around the state were responding to transport patients to hospitals after an Amtrak train collided with a dump truck in northern Missouri Monday afternoon.

All four helicopters from LifeFlight Eagle Kansas City were either transporting a patient or prepping to transport more following the crash near Mendon, Missouri, around 1:40 p.m., said Matt Daugherty, Lifeflight’s director of business development

Helicopters were responding from rural areas throughout the state, and at least eight were transporting patients, Daugherty said. The helicopters are owned by programs in Kansas City and University of Missouri Health Care, he said.

Live updates: NTSB investigates Missouri Amtrak crash; locals say they warned of danger

The patients can be taken to any Level 1 trauma response center, which includes University Hospital in Columbia, University of Kansas Health System, St. Luke’s Hospital, Research Medical Center, and University Health in Kansas City.

Daugherty knew there were “a number” of injuries, including some people in critical condition. But, he said, it could take hours to get a full count on how many people were hurt and where they were transported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Amtrak Train#Traffic Accident#Missouri Amtrak#University Hospital#St Luke S Hospital#University Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
BROOKFIELD, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
6K+
Followers
921
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy