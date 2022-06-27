ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Opinion: The real lesson from Roe v. Wade? Your vote matters more than you think

By Jason Perry, Contributor
deseret.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Franklin once offered this version of an old proverb:. And all for the want of a horseshoe nail. What is the potential impact of one lost horseshoe nail? It may not matter at all — or it just might matter a lot. Imagine for a moment that...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
deseret.com

Here are 3 major cases the Supreme Court is about to decide on

Although the Supreme Court released two landmark decisions last week, the term is not over. There are still a few cases to be decided on, and CNN reports that new opinions will be announced Wednesday morning. Here’s what to know about the remaining cases. Immigration: In Biden v. Texas,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

Liz Cheney to Republicans: Choose between the Constitution or Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., had a message for her fellow Republicans during a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, Wednesday: It’s either the Constitution or former President Donald Trump — pick one. “The reality that we face today as Republicans as...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Donald Trump
deseret.com

What Ruth Bader Ginsburg really thought of the Roe v. Wade decision

Since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, the conversation about abortion has escalated. Though Ginsburg is no longer alive to share her thoughts on the recent decision, her words and actions during her time on the court have sparked national debate regarding how the original decision has affected the process of government and women’s rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

Opinion: Utah’s opportunity to show compassion on abortion policy

Not long after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, erasing the constitutional right to an abortion, New York Times columnist Ross Douthat said it was time for America’s anti-abortion faction to “control and improve conservative governance rather than (be) undermined by it.”. “Well-governed conservative states like...
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Trigger laws: Where is abortion already banned in the wake of the Dobbs decision?

After Roe v. Wade was overturned last week, some states saw trigger laws banning abortion take immediate effect and clinics that previously offered the procedure shut down right away, NPR reported. In other states, trigger laws were implemented following officials’ certification or the lifting of court injunctions that stopped previous...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
deseret.com

Poll shows Americans’ views of transgender policy are growing ever-more complex

Americans have complex and sometimes contradictory feelings about transgender rights and gender identity, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Tuesday. Among 10,188 U.S. adults questioned as part of its American Trends panel, Pew found most favor laws to prevent discrimination against individuals who are transgender in jobs, housing and public spaces like restaurants and stores. But 6 in 10 also say that a person’s gender is determined by their sex assigned at birth — up from 56% in 2021 and 54% in 2017.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Republicans#The Supreme Court#Utahns
deseret.com

Perspective: Why understanding America’s exceptional history builds self-reliance

My parents, Vincent and Eula, came to the United States in 1968. They were Black immigrants who arrived during the tumultuous year in which both Robert F. Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. were assassinated, and the country suffered through a wave of civil disturbance and race riots. Yet while they had both left their homes and families in Jamaica, my parents were not running from a tyrannical regime or impossible economic conditions. Rather, they were running toward a brighter future in the United States. Although they were fully cognizant of the nation’s struggle with racial discrimination and its legacy of slavery, nevertheless, they wanted to live and raise their children in a “land of opportunity” where anything was possible.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy