ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Six Ways to Get Free Apple TV+

By Kelly Hodgkins
idropnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleTV+ is one of many options in the highly-competitive online streaming market. The video-on-demand service stands out...

www.idropnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Amazon’s Freevee Launches Two Free Streaming Channels From Fuse Media

Fuse Media has secured distribution for two of its free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels — Fuse Backstage and Fuse Beat — on Amazon Freevee. Amazon’s Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available on-demand. It also is adding a growing array of FAST linear streaming channels like the pair from Fuse Media.
TV SHOWS
CNET

How to Improve the Speech On Your TV to Make It More Understandable

The latest TVs may be able to produce amazing images, but they can also suffer from poor sound quality. The reason? Flatscreen TVs are so thin that there's nowhere for the speakers to go, and this means they can also sound thin. You don't need to live with bad sound, though, because we're here to help.
StyleCaster

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Is Already on Sale Ahead of Prime Day—& There’s Even a Baby Yoda Version

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Every year, there are just some deals that Amazon Prime users can always count on—and that includes these Firestick TV sales. That’s right; the online retail giant has slashed the prices on its ol’ reliable streaming sticks yet again ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. But this year, there’s an added stick in the mix: the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Think of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max as a maximized version of...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video On Demand#Appletv
AdWeek

The Roku Channel: What’s Coming in July 2022

The Roku Channel is jumping into the pool this summer with a slate of new streaming content for July. Upcoming movies include classics like E.T., Space Jam and a bunch of rom-coms. Like E.T. might say, there’s plenty to phone home about, including The Pelican Brief, Hitch, Four Christmases and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Digital Trends

What is Tubi TV? Everything to know about the free streamer

These days, there’s a streaming service for practically everything. They’re not cheap, though, and it seems like the major streamers announce price hikes every few months. That’s what makes one option particularly compelling: Tubi TV is free. Contents. What is Tubi?. What can you watch on Tubi?
komando.com

Switching to an antenna? Check this free website to find local HD channels

Fuel prices are up. Grocery prices are up. The economy isn’t doing so great, and it helps to trim expenses wherever you can. You can start with your TV watching habits. How much live TV do you actually watch? Are you more focused on streaming or perhaps the basic channels? If so, you can ditch cable and switch to an antenna to get local channels and more for free. Tap or click here to see the difference between an indoor and outdoor antenna.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

HBO Max just showed the future Netflix can look forward to

Netflix plans on introducing a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier in the near future – and if the success of HBO’s equivalent tier is anything to go by, the streamer is onto a winner. In a recent survey conducted by Insider (opens in new tab), 28% of HBO Max-subscribing...
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar

The iPad Air 4 has just taken a serious price hit

IPad deals are at their sweetest when they sit on older models, and this week's discounts on the iPad Air 4 are no different. You'll find the 2020 tablet available for just £429 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) right now - a full £150 off the original £579 launch price. This device has had a slowly decreasing price tag over the last couple of years, but we've only ever seen it cheaper once.
knowtechie.com

How to get free e-books for any device

Are you foolishly paying for things that you can get for free? Like many other forms of entertainment, e-books are available online at no cost, and you don’t even have to break the law to get them. Ready to read more? We’ll show you how to get free e-books.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Apple Watch 7 Just Got Discounted to Its Lowest Price Yet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Apple Watch 7 is the company’s most advanced smartwatch to date, and it’s just $329 right now on Amazon if you act fast. This is $70 off its regular price and the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Apple Watch 7 yet (Apple.com still has it for $399+). Apple never puts its products up for sale on its own site, so Amazon is one of the best places to snag a discount...
ELECTRONICS
Real Simple

Amazon Slashed Prices on Hundreds of Vacuums Ahead of Prime Day—and Prices Start at $29

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every year, Amazon keeps shoppers on their toes until announcing when Prime Day, the retailer's two-day sale spectacle, will occur. Shoppers' guessing can finally come to a close because this year's sale is slated for July 12 and 13. But the biggest misconception about Prime Day is that it's the only time to shop. Ahead of the event, Amazon already has quietly released thousands of sales on name brand products—and there are vacuums that are almost 80 percent off right now.
The US Sun

Three HUGE iPhone mistakes you’re making every day – and it could cost you

ALL iPhone users should check their handsets – you might be making some silly mistakes. We've revealed three of the most common iPhone blunders. Apple regularly introduces new versions of its iPhone software – and we're currently on iOS 15 – and iOS 16 is just around the corner.
TechRadar

Confirmed: Adverts are coming to Netflix

Netflix's Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has confirmed what has been an open secret for a while; adverts are coming to Netflix. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sarandos confirmed reports that were leaked in the second week of May and revealed that a cheaper, advert-supported tier of Netflix is on the way.
TV & VIDEOS
BoardingArea

DEAL ALERT: 73% off this 11.6-inch laptop

Today’s Deal Alert features an 11.6″ inch ultra-thin laptop with a hefty 73% off discount. This super portable laptop might just be the perfect addition to your next trip, maybe a kids’ school computer, or other similar uses. With inflation being so crazy right now, any deal on electronics is worth at least looking at.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy