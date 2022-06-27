ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GESA seeks applications for local heroes grants

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
RICHLAND — Gesa Credit Union is seeking applicants for its 2022 Local Heroes Grants Program.

The program, which will award grants of up to $50,000 to community nonprofit groups and organizations that serve what the credit union calls local heroes — police, firefighters, healthcare workers, teachers and veterans — is in its second year, and is expected to offer around $250,000 in grants in communities served by Gesa, according to a press release.

“From our members to our leadership, we at Gesa share an unparalleled commitment to serving the dedicated heroes our communities rely on,” said Gesa Executive Vice President Richard Waddle in the press release. “These local heroes are on the ground every day making our communities better and safer, and Gesa is eager to support their crucial work through our grant program.”

According to the press release, grant applicants must provide proof any funds they receive will directly benefit at least one of the specific Heroes Groups in a community where Gesa has a branch office. For more information, or to apply, visit Gesa’s Local Heroes website at www.gesa.com/category/local-heroes/.

