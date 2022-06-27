Tigard police: 26-year-old man charged with second-degree murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard police arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder on Monday after he allegedly killed a 53-year-old man at a homeless services center.

Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, 26, was taken to Washington County Jail and is also facing additional charges for unrelated probation violations.

According to police, officers responded to the Just Compassion Resource Center around 1 p.m. Sunday and found William Edward Mayberry dead in a backyard area of the property. Officers immediately deemed the death suspicious.

Investigators believe that Mayberry was killed by McBride. However, a motive has not been established yet. Both men had ties to the center, and McBride had recently trespassed, according to police.

