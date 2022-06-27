ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Tigard police: 26-year-old man charged with second-degree murder

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJIlv_0gNlE3rr00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard police arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder on Monday after he allegedly killed a 53-year-old man at a homeless services center.

Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, 26, was taken to Washington County Jail and is also facing additional charges for unrelated probation violations.

Ex-attorney who stole clients’ money for African safari hunting trips pleads guilty

According to police, officers responded to the Just Compassion Resource Center around 1 p.m. Sunday and found William Edward Mayberry dead in a backyard area of the property. Officers immediately deemed the death suspicious.

Investigators believe that Mayberry was killed by McBride. However, a motive has not been established yet. Both men had ties to the center, and McBride had recently trespassed, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theportlandmedium.com

Man Killed in Southeast Portland

Portland Police identified 22-year-old Geavauntae Sherman as the man residents in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood reported seeing fatally shot in Raymond Park. Last Monday neighbors were startled by loud cracks in the neighborhood around 10 p.m. After the shots came the screams. The police have not identified any suspects. One resident...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Tigard, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tigard, OR
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

70-year-old McMinnville man dies after crash with logging truck

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A 70-year-old man has died after a Tuesday collision with a logging truck in McMinnville. The McMinnville Police Department said the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on NE Highway 99W at NE Riverside Drive. An investigation revealed Michael David Page, 70, of McMinnville was attempting to turn southbound onto NE Hwy 99W from NE Riverside Drive, when his vehicle, a 2008 Mazda Miata, was struck by a northbound logging truck.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
The Times

Tigard police arrest 26-year-old for murder at Just Compassion

Investigators say Harrison McBride killed William Mayberry, 53, after he had been kicked out of the resource center.A man has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in Tigard, the police department said Monday, June 27. The Tigard Police Department first stated Sunday, June 26, that it was investigating a "suspicious" death and had interviewed a person of interest. It announced Monday that case is now considered a homicide. Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, 26, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail. He is accused of killing William Edward Mayberry, a 53-year-old man...
TIGARD, OR
Chronicle

Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Through Kelso, Into Oregon

Aman was arrested Sunday after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Kelso to Knappa, Oregon, with two children, unrelated to him, inside the vehicle. The 5-year-old and a 22-month-old were unharmed. Dakota Carras, 29, fled in his girlfriend’s car with her children after he was recognized...
KELSO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#African#Nexstar Media Inc
kptv.com

Man charged with attempted murder after 2 elderly men attacked in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Monday announced that Keffer James White, 29, was charged with four counts including two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, one count of Assault in the First Degree, and one count of Assault in the Second Degree after allegedly attacking two elderly men unprovoked on Saturday evening.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Tigard DUII suspect killed in Milwaukie after pursuit

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police chase man into city, where he reportedly emerged from his crashed vehicle with a gunA suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early on Saturday, June 18. Clackamas County officials on Tuesday, June 21, released the identity of the man shot to death following an attempted traffic stop, along with the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Shortly before 1 a.m. June 18, Derrick Dewayne Clark of Tigard was believed to be driving under the influence of intoxicants when law enforcement...
MILWAUKIE, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal 99E, Marion Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
WOODBURN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Cops confront sword-wielding suspect

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service from June 13-19, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 13 Two vehicles were sideswiped near Northwest 185th Avenue and Highway 26, and one driver was arrested for DUII. Their blood alcohol content was later measured at twice the legal limit. A black 2009 Dodge Chrysler was recovered near Northwest Eighth Court and Jackson Street as a stolen vehicle...
HILLSBORO, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy