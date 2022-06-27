The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 29-July 5

Henry Nicholas “Nick” Muller, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Essex, N.Y., on May 31, 2022. Nick was born in 1938 to Henry Nicholas Muller Jr. and Harriet Kerschner Muller. Nick was widely regarded for his Vermont-history scholarship, as well as for his teaching and organizational leadership in higher education and the cultural sector. After earning a BA from Dartmouth and an MA and PhD from the Universityof Rochester, he taught history at the University of Vermont before assuming the presidency of Colby-Sawyer College. Nick later directed the state historical society of Wisconsin and served as CEO for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. He generously contributed his time to multiple organizations, including the Essex Community Fund, the Vermont Historical Society and Fort Ticonderoga, among other entities.

ESSEX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO