Stowe, VT

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 29-July 5

By Emily Hamilton
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stowe Theatre Guild presents Tru, Jay Presson Allen's witty and tragic one-man play about the last, lonely years of Truman Capote's life, at the Stowe Town Hall Theatre. John Weltman plays the title character, who ruminates on the loss of most of his friendships after the publication of chapters from a...

Soundbites: A Conflicted Independence Day for Musicians, and New Music From Guthrie Galileo and More

Whenever I think of patriotism, I flash back to that scene in Rocky IV when Carl Weathers' Apollo Creed comes out to fight the Russian baddie, Ivan Drago. James Brown's "Living in America" is playing, there are flags everywhere, and Apollo has those stars-and-stripes trunks on: It's the perfect encapsulation of Reagan-era America, full of jingoism, bullshit and a smattering of irony.
BURLINGTON, VT
Okemo’s Jackson Gore summer concert series, July 1-Sept. 2

Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m. — LUDLOW — A Friday night tradition for area visitors and locals, Okemo kicks off summer weekends with a free lawn concert from 6-9 p.m. in the Jackson Gore Inn courtyard. Concerts feature popular regional musical guests. Lawn chairs and picnic blankets...
LUDLOW, VT
sevendaysvt

The Mountain Says No, 'Unemployer'

Hidden deep in the wooded realm of Enosburg Falls is a cave. Not unlike a necromancer's sanctum or the meeting grounds for a coven of witches, this cave serves as a place of power from which its inhabitants can experiment with their sorcery. Of course, to the eyes of those dwelling in the mundane, the cave is obscured by a hip little coffee spot called the Flying Disc.
ENOSBURG FALLS, VT
LOOK: Famous Actor Spotted in the Berkshires Over the Weekend (photo)

As mentioned in previous articles, it seems like everyone wants to be included in everything Berkshire County has to offer. I don't have to tell you about all of the cultural and natural attractions that flood our county from Great Barrington, Pittsfield, North Adams, Williamstown, and everywhere in between. Not to mention every season gives people a reason to visit the Berkshires year-round.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Robert Guilford Kitchel, 1939-2022

Robert Guilford Kitchel died at his home in Danville on June 29, at the age of 82. He was the son of Douglas Binney Kitchel Sr. and Sybil Beck Kitchel. He is survived by his wife, (Martha) Jane; his son, Nathaniel Royce; his brother, Frederick; his sister, Alice; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Binney Kitchel Jr.
DANVILLE, VT
sevendaysvt

A Free Montpelier Garden Grows Produce — and Community

When Lillian Ecklund Gustavson decided to create a community garden in Montpelier, she envisioned a place near the downtown gazebo on Main Street where locals, especially those experiencing homelessness, could spend time gardening and enjoying the fresh veggies it produced. All that changed in late April when the city council voted to remove the parklet, responding to complaints that the structure drew illicit behavior.
MONTPELIER, VT
Vermont ski resort to change name

POMFRET, Vt. — Officials from Suicide Six ski resort in South Pomfret announced that they will be rebranding later this summer following concerns about the insensitive nature of the mountain's historical name. S6 released a statement on its website on Tuesday announcing that the current name will be retired...
POMFRET, VT
Memorial service for Essex's Addi Carroll

Authorities say the Austin woman accused of murdering Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson has been captured in Costa Rica after a 7-week search. Solar panels are being repaired after wind damage. Update on the Manchester N.H. shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Repairs begin on the solar panels on Burlington City...
ESSEX, VT
So long old Friend

Once a Taft Corners hotspot, Friendly’s finally pulls up stakes. Friendly’s Restaurant was a Taft Corners pioneer, among the first out-of-state businesses to invest in Williston with a location that opened in the mid-1980s. With its diner-style family fare and ice cream treats, it became a community gathering spot.
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Schmetterling Wine Shop and Calvi’s Ice Cream Stand to Open in Middlebury

This summer, Middlebury will gain a natural wine store and a seasonal ice cream stand, both funded by grant money through the Better Middlebury Partnership. In late May, Erika Dunyak and Danielle Pattavina received a Kick Start Middlebury grant of $20,000 for Schmetterling Wine Shop at 48 Main Street, which they plan to open by July 1. Helen Hall was given $15,000 for Calvi's, an ice cream stand in Frog Hollow Alley.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Botanists visit Vermont’s newly discovered rare orchid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An incredible find in Vermont has botanists celebrating. A federally threatened species of orchid that hasn’t been confirmed in Vermont since 1902 was recently found in Chittenden County. To protect the population of small whorled pogonias, officials won’t say exactly where they were found.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Henry Nicholas Muller III, 1938-2022

Henry Nicholas “Nick” Muller, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Essex, N.Y., on May 31, 2022. Nick was born in 1938 to Henry Nicholas Muller Jr. and Harriet Kerschner Muller. Nick was widely regarded for his Vermont-history scholarship, as well as for his teaching and organizational leadership in higher education and the cultural sector. After earning a BA from Dartmouth and an MA and PhD from the Universityof Rochester, he taught history at the University of Vermont before assuming the presidency of Colby-Sawyer College. Nick later directed the state historical society of Wisconsin and served as CEO for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. He generously contributed his time to multiple organizations, including the Essex Community Fund, the Vermont Historical Society and Fort Ticonderoga, among other entities.
ESSEX, NY
Henry Sheldon Museum Reopens With a New ED and a New Community-Sourced Exhibit

Wendy Butler of New Haven has a collection of about 50 handmade baskets from across the Northeast. A 19th-century Abenaki one is acorn size and made of intricately handwoven sweet grass. The Abenaki often sold such baskets in the White Mountains to Victorian women, who used them for sewing supplies or other small items, Butler said. Her great-grandmother purchased it, her grandmother gave it to her, and now it's part of the Henry Sheldon Museum's "Addison County Collects" exhibit.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

