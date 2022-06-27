ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly therapist helps LGBTQ individuals lead proud lives

By Matteo Iadonisi
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eg9Jn_0gNlBHFP00

"When I was growing up, I didn't see people that looked like me, that identify like me, helping other people like me," said Malika O'Neill.

O'Neill, who grew up in North Philadelphia, faced typical challenges when coming out as a lesbian. But she was unprepared for what would happen next.

"My mother was killed here in Philadelphia two months after I came out," she said. "And that was my only support system. There were no safe spaces, or if there was, I didn't know where they were. "

O'Neill didn't want any other individuals to feel lost the same way she did. That's why she enrolled in Lincoln University and then Widener University, receiving master's degrees at both. After becoming a licensed professional counselor, she started The Pleasure Collective LLC.

"There are people who might not be able to afford therapy," she said. "We try to make it affordable so we can help everybody."

The Pleasure Collective LLC currently offers virtual counseling with a focus on the LGBTQ community. Their services were instrumental for Southwest Philadelphia native Erica Brooks, who also identifies as a lesbian.

"Several years ago, I was having trouble coming out," said Brooks. "She just let me know that it's okay to be different. You know, it doesn't change who you are as a person. That helped me explain that to my family also."

Today, O'Neill has employed two more individuals within The Pleasure Collective LLC and hopes to inspire and educate more clinicians to expand her practice. She is also studying to earn a PhD.

"I just hope that if someone sees this and they need help, they reach out. And if I can't help you, I'll be able to find the answer," she said.

To learn more about The Pleasure Collective LLC, their services, and adjacent groups that can support LGBTQ+ individuals, visit their website.

RELATED: Delaware student authors channel challenges into short stories

High school students in Newark, Delaware, are tackling life's difficult moments with a pen and paper in hand.

Comments / 10

helpusall
3d ago

Why not treat there mental illness instead of promoting it.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian B. Reyes

City of Philadelphia on June 29th: Updates from City of Philadelphia, Free Library of Philadelphia and Philadelphia

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWafb51WYAUh1Ln.jpgPhiladelphia Police. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
fastphillysports.com

TRANSGENDER SPORTS LIMITATION WILL GET PA GUV’S VETO!

Legislation that would prohibit transgender girls and women from playing in youth and collegiate sports in a way that matches their gender was headed for a veto by Democratic governor Tom Wolf after passing the Senate on Wednesday. “Nothing’s final until it’s final, and so we’re very hopeful that the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq Community#North Philadelphia#Racism#Lincoln University#Widener University
CBS Philly

GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country. They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July: Pennsylvania Upper Darby fireworks Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8. When: July 1, 9:30 p.m. Xfinity Fireworks Shows Where: Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Free Health Initiative Begins At Sanctuary Farms In North Philadelphia Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A free health initiative is kicking off Tuesday. Eyewitness News was at Sanctuary Farm in North Philadelphia. A number of organizations including the American Heart Association are providing free health services there. That includes blood pressure screenings and education. The groups are also giving out free locally grown produce. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanctuary Farm (@sanctuaryfarmphila) Community members are encouraged to participate in the free community health initiative every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian B. Reyes

Philadelphia Public Health: Tomorrow, June 30, 2022, has been declared a CODE ORANGE Ozone Action Day in Philadelphia

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWctzV7WQAE1xMM.pngPhiladelphia Public Health. BREAKING: Tomorrow, June 30, 2022, has been declared a CODE ORANGE Ozone Action Day in Philadelphia. During Air Quality Action Days, protect your health by limiting strenuous outdoor activities. Learn more about air quality: https://t.co/AEkKDj97s4 https://t.co/n3OOt94cgw.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Voice

Repeat Walmart Thief Nabbed In Philly: Police

A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man accused in a string of Walmart robberies was arrested in Philadelphia after a recent incident, authorities said. Jamell A. Oglesby was nabbed Wednesday, June 29 after he was spotted in the black Lexus ES 250 that Bensalem police say was involved in the robberies. Oglesby and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Says Disparity Of Arrests For Black, Hispanic Homicide Victims Is ‘Stunning’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a new investigative series, “Crime Without Punishment: Unsolved Murder In America,” CBS News is taking a look at the disturbing rise of homicides. Today, there is about a 50-50 chance a killer will not be arrested. The investigation, which brought Chief Investigative Correspondent Jim Axelrod to Philadelphia and to other cities around the country, also found a stunning gap in the arrest rate for cases with White victims versus Black or Latino victims. Detectives from Philadelphia’s homicide unit, along with a SWAT team, are raiding a house where they believe a murder suspect is holed up. But these detectives...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy