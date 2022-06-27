ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Isaac Paredes Named American League Player of the Week

By Tom Brew
Inside The Rays
Inside The Rays
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJyqa_0gNl7SFB00

Isaac Paredes' record-setting five-home-run week was enough to earn him American League Player or the Week honors from MLB on Monday. He hit .579 for the week and had homers in four consecutive at-bats, the first Rays player to do that. Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL award.

View the original article to see embedded media.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaac Paredes' magical week caught the attention of the nation on Monday when he was named the American League's Player of the Week by Major League Baseball.

Paredes, who was acquired in April from the Detroit Tigers for Austin Meadows, hit five home runs last week. He hit .579 (11-for-19) with six runs scored, two doubles, and nine RBI and a 1.474 slugging percentage over five games played.

He hit three home runs on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees — only the seventh time a Rays player had done that — and then homered again on his first at-bat on Wednesday. It was the first time a Rays player had homered in four straight at-bats. He hit another home run over the weekend against the Pirates, and became just the second Rays player to ever hit five homers in a three-game period. Brandon Lowe also did it last year from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2.

Paredes is the second Rays player to win the award this season. Outfielder Manuel Margot won the award on May. 8. He beat Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox, Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays, Yordan Alvarez and Christian Javier of the Houston Astros and Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics.

Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers won the National League award. He beat out Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves, Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers, Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs, Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets, Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants; and Dodgers Trea Turner and Will Smith.

Previous American League winners

  • June 18 — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
  • June 11 — Byron Buxton , Minnesota Twins
  • June 4 — Yordan Alvarez , Houston Astros
  • May 28 — Jose Ramirez , Cleveland Guardians
  • May 21 — Trevor Story , Boston Red Sox
  • May 14 — Reid Detmers , Los Angeles Angels
  • May 7 — Manuel Margot , Tampa Bay Rays
  • April 30 — Taylor Ward , Los Angeles Angels
  • April 23 — Miguel Cabrera , Detroit Tigers, and Ty France, Seattle Mariners
  • April 16 — Jose Ramirez , Cleveland Guardians
  • April 9 — Alex Bregman , Houston Astros

Previous National League winners

  • June 18 — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
  • June 11 — Hunter Greene , Cincinnati Reds
  • June 4 — Brendan Rogers , Colorado Rockies
  • May 28 — Francisco Lindor , New York Mets
  • May 21 — Sandy Alcantara , Miami Marlins
  • May 14 — Bryce Harper , Philadelphia Phillies
  • May 7 — Rowdy Tellez , Milwaukee Brewers
  • April 30 — Willy Adames , Milwaukee Brewers
  • April 23 — Cody Bellinger , Los Angeles Dodgers
  • April 16 — Seiya Suzuki , Chicago Cubs
  • April 9 — Nolan Arenado , St. Louis Cardinals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Reveals Who Is the 'Best Team in Baseball' (Exclusive)

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Lenny Dykstra tells Howard Stern surprising thing Keith Hernandez made him do

Never one to mince words when speaking to Howard Stern, or anyone for that matter, Lenny Dykstra revealed an interesting fact about his former teammate Keith Hernandez Tuesday morning. While appearing on Stern’s SiriusXM Radio show, the King of All Media asked Dykstra for his thoughts on Hernandez having his...
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Andrew Benintendi drawing trade interest from AL East rival

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are duking it out for second place in the American League East, and they might be competing on the trade market, as well. Toronto is "among the teams with interest" in Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Francisco Lindor
thecomeback.com

Kyle Schwarber keeps crushing June home runs at historic rate

On Tuesday evening, Jayson Stark of The Athletic tweeted an incredible factoid about Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. Entering the Phillies’ game against the Atlanta Braves, Schwarber had a career home run ratio of 9.93 at-bats/home run, as noted by Stark. That’s the No. 1 ratio in modern history, with some guy known as Babe Ruth second at 10.63 AB/HR.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AOL Corp

Nationals fall victim to bizarre 'fourth out' rule as Pirates score despite lining into inning-ending double play

There are some weird quirks baked into MLB's lengthy rulebook, and the Washington Nationals ran into a particularly unsavory morsel on Wednesday. In the fifth inning, the Nationals were in trouble. The Pittsburgh Pirates had runners on second and third with one out and the score tied 3-3. Ke'Bryan Hayes, one of three Pirates in the lineup with a batting average above .250, was facing Steve Cishek.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#American League Player#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nl#The American League#Major League Baseball#The Detroit Tigers#Rbi#The New York Yankees#The Los Angeles Angels#The Chicago White Sox
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 9, A’s 5: Do not give free outs to the 2022 Yankees

For a little while there, the A’s had some hope. They led the Yankees, 5-1, and even after giving back a couple, they still carried a two-run advantage into the seventh inning. However, there are very good reasons why New York began Monday with 28 more wins than Oakland, and they emerged in that fateful seventh. A combination of bad pitching, defensive miscues, and key Yankees hits led to a six-run frame as the Bombers came back to beat the A’s, 9-5.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets select three-time Gold Glove OF Ender Inciarte

The Mets announced they selected outfielder Ender Inciarte onto the major league roster before Tuesday evening’s matchup with the Astros. Fellow outfielder Nick Plummer has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to clear an active roster spot, while the club designated left-hander Locke St. John for assignment to free space on the 40-man roster.
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Trending Toward A 2021 Repeat

The New York Mets currently have the best record in the National League at 47-27. They hold onto a five-game lead in the NL East, and have seemed to be commanding the division through the first half of the season. However, given their recent history of coming up short, there...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
Country
France
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Pinstripe Alley

Assessing the Yankees’ trade deadline needs

We’re entering trade rumors season in full effect, with daily reports of just who the Yankees might be interested in a month before the August 2nd deadline. The Yankees sport the best record in baseball, albeit with a roster that is often a little top-heavy, rather than the endless depth we’ve seen from other superteams like the Dodgers in this era. Brian Cashman has never been shy about adding at the deadline, and I think his approach to this season largely revolves around three questions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred reveals when robot umpires will go into effect in MLB

MLB has been making efforts to improve the game, and they are working on one significant tactic to improve things. In a feature story written by ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. published Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred covered a plethora of issues, including pace of play and umpiring. Manfred also shared when he expects the league to introduce the automated ball-strike zone system, more commonly referred to as robot umpires.
MLB
Inside The Rays

Inside The Rays

Tampa, FL
176
Followers
246
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Tampa Bay Rays

 https://www.si.com/mlb/rays

Comments / 0

Community Policy