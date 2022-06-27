ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY primaries: What to know about where and when to vote, and who's running

By Sarah Taddeo, New York State Team
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

New Yorkers will head to the polls Tuesday for the Democratic and Republican primaries, where they will have both state and local races on the ballot.

New York’s statewide primaries for governor and lieutenant governor are taking place Tuesday, as well as Assembly primary races across New York.

Primaries for congressional and state Senate races will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, followed by the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

New Yorkers can only vote in one of the primaries if they are registered to vote under the corresponding party.

Here’s everything you need to know about voting in New York Tuesday and where to find results.

Can I still register to vote in the primary?

The deadline has passed to register to vote in time for the June primary.

Registrations by mail must be postmarked no later than July 29 for someone to vote in the Aug. 23 primaries, and no later than Oct. 29 to vote in the general election.

Am I eligible to vote?

To vote in New York, you must:

  • Be a United States citizen;
  • Be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18)
  • Be a resident of New York and the county, city or village in which you reside for at least 30 days before the election
  • Not be in prison for a felony conviction
  • Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court
  • Not claim the right to vote elsewhere

To register to vote in New York for upcoming elections, go to Elections.ny.gov .

Where is my polling location?

You can look up where you are registered to vote, and which polling place you can attend, at Voterlookup.elections.ny.gov .

When are polls open?

Polls are open statewide from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

Can I vote by absentee ballot?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Hnxc_0gNl74OE00

In order to vote by absentee ballot, you must have qualified for and applied for an absentee ballot prior to Tuesday.

If you did so, you can mail it in, ensuring it has a postmark no later than June 28, or ensure that it arrives in person at your county Board of Elections office or a polling site in your county no later than 9 p.m. on June 28.

Note that if you applied for an absentee ballot but then decide to vote in-person on the machine at your polling location, you will have to fill out an affidavit ballot, according to a recent New York law.

You can still apply for an absentee ballot for the August primaries and the November general election.

To qualify, you must meet one or more of these criteria:

  • You are absent from your county or, if a resident of New York City absent from the five boroughs, on Election Day.
  • You’re unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability (temporary illness includes being unable to appear due to risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19).
  • You’re unable to appear because you are the primary caregiver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled.
  • You’re a resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital.
  • You’re in jail or prison for any reason other than a felony conviction. This includes anyone who is awaiting grand jury action, awaiting trial, or serving a sentence for a misdemeanor.

To apply for an absentee ballot, go to Elections.ny.gov .

Who is running?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lnhiw_0gNl74OE00

The June 28 primary will feature races for governor and lieutenant governor, as well as a smattering of Assembly members and judges across the state, depending on the area.

The New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli are running unopposed in their primaries, as is Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, who will face a Republican challenger in November.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates include incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZ5v9_0gNl74OE00

Republican gubernatorial candidates include Rep. Lee Zeldin; Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani; former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson.

Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor include incumbent Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Diana Reyna and Ana Maria Archila.

Republican candidates for lieutenant governor include Alison Esposito.

Voters should note that while lieutenant governor candidates are associated with candidates for governor, the two do not run on the same ticket — they are separate races.

To find out what other races you’ll be voting on in your area, go to www.Vote411.org , where you can look up your ballot based on your address.

Where can I find results?

Find unofficial results on New York's Board of Elections website at Nyenr.elections.ny.gov .

Sarah Taddeo is the New York State Team Editor for the USA Today Network. Got a story tip or comment? Contact Sarah at STADDEO@Gannett.com or on Twitter @Sjtaddeo. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Please consider becoming a digital subscriber.

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: NY primaries: What to know about where and when to vote, and who's running

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

4 takeaways from primary night in New York

Round one of New York's primary season is now in the books, and it was a successful night for most incumbents or establishment favorites. It was marked by low turnout and held against the backdrop of polarizing issues at the U.S. Supreme Court being waged at the state level. Here...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

NY Democrats choose Hochul for governor; GOP picks Zeldin

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after she stepped into the job of New York governor as a relative unknown, Democrat Kathy Hochul easily locked up her party’s nomination Tuesday, setting her on an expected glide path to win the office in November. Hochul was serving as an under-the-radar lieutenant governor under the shadow of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

Election Results: New York primary 2022

NEW YORK — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in New York. Several big races headline Tuesday's election, including primaries for governor and lieutenant governor. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results from contested races...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Here’s who won the three countywide judicial primaries in New York City

Tuesday’s primary election produced few surprises in the big races for lieutenant governor and governor, but in the three lesser-known races for countywide judgeships in New York City, the Democratic primary winners succeeded by comparably slimmer margins. While incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado spent most of election day conducting business-as-usual before soaking up their victories at a swanky Tribeca Rooftop party, judicial candidates were working poll sites hoping to lap up last-minute voters who may not have even known which candidates were on the ballot prior to casting their votes. In all three races, there were no Republican primaries, meaning the winners will likely go on to win the general election in November.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Thomas Dinapoli
Person
Letitia James
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Lee Zeldin
wutv29.com

'Blue State' New York most likely staying true to its color

In the past year, more than one million voters switched their party affiliation to Republican — that's according to an associated press analysis of 43 states. However, this “Red Wave” as some have called it isn’t likely to change things here in New York. The 2018...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Yes, voter fraud does exist

Voter fraud has been around since the creation of democracy, but that doesn’t make it right or mean we should allow it to continue or expand. Free and fair elections are the foundation of any free, self-governing country. Without them, you have nothing except the tyranny imposed by those who successfully manipulate the electoral process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Election Local#Absentee Voters#Board Of Elections#New Yorkers#Democratic#Assembly#Senate
wnynewsnow.com

Hochul Wins Democratic Nomination For New York Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul won the Democratic nomination for New York governor Tuesday, setting her on an expected path to win the governor’s office in November. Hochul beat back primary challenges from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

5 things to watch on primary day in New York

Democratic and Republican voters in New York will decide the standard bearers and direction for their respective parties as they head to the polls on Tuesday to determine who should run for governor this November. At the same time, Democrats will determine who should run as their candidate for lieutenant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Assemblyman José Rivera ends a 40-year career in elected office

He is a Latino pioneer who has fought for civil rights in places like The Bronx, South Africa and his native Puerto Rico, where he was arrested for protesting the U.S. Navy bombings on the island of Vieques. And at 85, Bronx assemblyman José Rivera is saying goodbye. What...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Queens Post

Op-Ed: A Message to New York Seniors and Disabled New Yorkers, Freeze Your Rent

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know—some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than twenty years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City launches School Without Walls program

NEW YORK -- New York City public schools have launched a program giving high school students hybrid and remote learning options.It's called School Without Walls. The program is being offered to rising 9th graders seeking greater independence. There are 200 spots available.Applications are open through July 6. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

New York City May Get 3 More Casinos Soon

The odds always look good for the house and the odds of getting a few more casinos south of the Hudson Valley look pretty good too. Online sports betting took off this year and there are several sites live right now that allow online gambling and there are more on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy