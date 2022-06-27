ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

ICE Director nominee Ed Gonzalez withdraws from consideration

Cover picture for the articleEd Gonzalez, who was President Biden's nominee to be the director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has withdrawn from consideration. The Harris County, Texas sheriff announced in a series of tweets that he informed the...

President Joe Biden’s pick to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Monday that he’d withdrawn his nomination for the post. Ed Gonzalez, the sheriff of Harris County, Texas, said he told the president of his decision over the weekend “after prayerfully considering what’s best for our nation, my family, and the people of Harris County who elected me to serve a second term as Sheriff.”
