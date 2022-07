There is hardly a country with more defunct manufacturers than the U.K. Over the last 100 years, dozens of car brands have come and gone. Some of them, however, did things right, only to be forgotten by time. Such is the case with one of Britain’s most obscure and rare sports cars ever made – the 1970 Trident Clipper. U.K.-based YouTube channel, furiousdriving has managed to get access to one of the very few Trident Clippers made and tell us all about the quirks, features, and history of the car.

