Community Meeting Scheduled To Voice Concerns Of Smiser Mule Ranch Project In Newhall
By Louie Diaz
Santa Clarita Radio
3 days ago
Santa Clarita residents are invited to share their concerns this Thursday about the new proposed Village at Wiley Canyon development at the site of the former Smiser Mule Ranch in Newhall. The community meeting is scheduled for Thursday June 30 at the Carl Boyer Room of City hall to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials in four cities in Los Angeles County were left scrambling to find alternative entertainment after they were forced to cancel fireworks shows days before scheduled Fourth of July celebrations. On June 25, the California State Fire Marshall raided the ExpoShows, Inc. warehouse in Mojave,...
In an effort to help property owners who have been burdened by Los Angeles County’s eviction moratorium, the County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger this week that is expected to identify existing funding, legislation, and programs to bring them financial relief. The amended motion...
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have the county join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development, and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project.
A 14 Freeway brush fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters Wednesday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Owen Fire was first reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road north of Santa Clarita, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Metrolink is expected to operate on its Saturday schedule on the Fourth of July. Metrolink plans to operate its Saturday schedule on the Antelope Valley, Orange County, 91/Perris Valley, San Bernardino, Inland Empire-Orange County and Ventura County lines with a $10 Holiday Pass, said officials with Metrolink. Metrolink is set...
FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez reported on the reaction to West Hollywood City Council’s defunding of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department which will leave city streets patrolled by fewer deputies in the midst of a rise in crime. WEHOville Publisher Larry Block was among those interviewed who decried the decision by City Council.
The location has been identified as a potential development site for years. A motion was introduced by 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on June 14, 2022 that enters LA County into an exclusive negotiation phase for the project. The “Honor Ranch Development Project” has now moved further in the process than ever before towards making this project a reality.
A man and woman wanted for identity theft in Santa Clarita were located at a hotel in Chatsworth during a surveillance operation. Deputies with the Crime Impact Team were conducting surveillance when they located the identity theft suspects who were identified by the public’s help at a hotel in Chatsworth, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
Santa Clarita Republicans gathered on Saturday to raise funds for local party candidates at the first annual 38th Assembly District Liberty Gala. The Liberty Gala is a fundraiser to support Republican-endorsed candidates for elected office in the 38th Assembly District, which is represented by Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita). With...
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva thanked his supporters as he heads into the November runoff. He also addresses the reduction of deputies in the city of West Hollywood. “After four years of relentless attacks on myself and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department, and millions of dollars from wealthy...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A trendy Los Angeles County community has voted to reduce law enforcement funding despite escalating crime that was up 137% earlier in the year and public backlash. The budget for the next two fiscal years will leave West Hollywood with up to five fewer Los Angeles...
