Santa Clarita, CA

Community Meeting Scheduled To Voice Concerns Of Smiser Mule Ranch Project In Newhall

By Louie Diaz
Santa Clarita Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Clarita residents are invited to share their concerns this Thursday about the new proposed Village at Wiley Canyon development at the site of the former Smiser Mule Ranch in Newhall. The community meeting is scheduled for Thursday June 30 at the Carl Boyer Room of City hall to...

jack squat
3d ago

It just amazes me . They keep saying we don’t have enough water. Going to need rationing in the future , yet they keep building thousands of homes

