ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

How would Virginia prosecutors respond to a 15-week abortion ban?

By Name
virginiapublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling on lawmakers to...

virginiapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - New laws take effect July 1 in Virginia, and one of them will make it easier for people to purchase medical marijuana. Current law requires a medical cannabis card issued by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, but starting Friday, patients will only need a written certification from a registered practitioner.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pope
Inside Nova

A few Virginia alcohol laws go into effect Friday

(The Center Square) – A few new alcohol-related laws are going into effect Friday in Virginia, some of which will loosen restrictions on adult beverages and one that will impose a regulation. New rules under House Bill 426 and Senate Bill 254 will impose stricter rules for delivering alcohol...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Governor Of Virginia#Abortion In Virginia#Politics State
NPR

Arizona's attorney general says a pre-1901 abortion ban is enforceable

PHOENIX — Arizona's Republican attorney general announced Wednesday that a pre-statehood law that bans all abortions is enforceable and that he will soon file for the removal of an injunction that has blocked it for nearly 50 years. Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office said after the U.S. Supreme Court...
ARIZONA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Kissing Cousins: China’s Maoists, Virginia’s Racists

Merriam-Webster defines “kissing cousin” as one “closely related in kind to something else.” While varying in scope and brutality, China’s 1960s and Virginia’s 2020s cultural-educational revolutions share the deliberate divisiveness of similar ideological roots. Earlier this month, the Missouri attorney general’s response to ongoing...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Hundreds protest for abortion rights in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just one day after a federal judge allowed Tennessee’s six week “heartbeat” abortion plan to become law, hundreds took to downtown Johnson City to protest Wednesday night. Organizers called the event the East Tennessee March for Abortion and Health Care. One of the organizers, who did not wish to be […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
WSET

Virginia gas tax hike goes into effect Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In the middle of already-soaring gas prices-- and the holiday weekend ahead-- on Friday, gas taxes in Virginia are set to rise. It's the result of legislation passed two years ago to fund the state's transportation needs. It's about two more cents per gallon. On...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

State gas taxes set to rise 7 percent and more Virginia headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia’s congressional Republican delegation urged Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to “indefinitely postpone” the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Army National Guard troops, arguing it will drive members of Virginia’s national guard away.—The Hill. • State gas taxes are...
VIRGINIA STATE
Stephanie Leguichard

Virginia governor seeks to ban abortion after 15 weeks following SCOTUS ruling

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has plans to ban abortion after 15 weeks following the historic Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and thus removing the constitutional right to abortion. However, he will face opposition from the Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate, where Democrats hold a 21-19 advantage (with one Democrat supportive of anti-abortion legislation).
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy