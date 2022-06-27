How would Virginia prosecutors respond to a 15-week abortion ban?

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - On the road in New Kent County, Virginia’s governor is making his views on abortion very clear. Glenn Youngkin says he’s a pro-life governor who is ready to change state law. “What I put forward, I think is a very doable compromise. A...
July 1 marks the beginning of a long list of new laws going into effect in Virginia. 8News spoke with members of the community to hear their thoughts on some of these new laws and to gauge which ones held the most weight on the minds of Virginians in the area.
VIRGINIA – Now that Roe v. Wade is no longer the law of the land, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has tapped four Republican lawmakers to draft new legislation banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy: Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Delegate Margaret Ransone, plus local lawmakers Delegate Kathy Byron and Senator Steve Newman.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — As Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republicans look to restrict abortions, some local jurisdictions are working to protect abortion rights and educate people on what Friday’s Supreme Court ruling means for them. Fairfax County Supervisors passed a Board Matter Tuesday to have staff...
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - New laws take effect July 1 in Virginia, and one of them will make it easier for people to purchase medical marijuana. Current law requires a medical cannabis card issued by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, but starting Friday, patients will only need a written certification from a registered practitioner.
City council members in Alexandria, Virginia, are urging the state government to protect abortion rights after Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked lawmakers to draft legislation that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
(The Center Square) – A few new alcohol-related laws are going into effect Friday in Virginia, some of which will loosen restrictions on adult beverages and one that will impose a regulation. New rules under House Bill 426 and Senate Bill 254 will impose stricter rules for delivering alcohol...
PHOENIX — Arizona's Republican attorney general announced Wednesday that a pre-statehood law that bans all abortions is enforceable and that he will soon file for the removal of an injunction that has blocked it for nearly 50 years. Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office said after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Merriam-Webster defines “kissing cousin” as one “closely related in kind to something else.” While varying in scope and brutality, China’s 1960s and Virginia’s 2020s cultural-educational revolutions share the deliberate divisiveness of similar ideological roots. Earlier this month, the Missouri attorney general’s response to ongoing...
Several new laws will take effect in Virginia once the calendar hits July 1, including a ban on police ticket quotas, changes for medical marijuana licenses, misdemeanor reporting requirements for school principals and more.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just one day after a federal judge allowed Tennessee’s six week “heartbeat” abortion plan to become law, hundreds took to downtown Johnson City to protest Wednesday night. Organizers called the event the East Tennessee March for Abortion and Health Care. One of the organizers, who did not wish to be […]
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In the middle of already-soaring gas prices-- and the holiday weekend ahead-- on Friday, gas taxes in Virginia are set to rise. It's the result of legislation passed two years ago to fund the state's transportation needs. It's about two more cents per gallon. On...
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia’s congressional Republican delegation urged Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to “indefinitely postpone” the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Army National Guard troops, arguing it will drive members of Virginia’s national guard away.—The Hill. • State gas taxes are...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has plans to ban abortion after 15 weeks following the historic Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and thus removing the constitutional right to abortion. However, he will face opposition from the Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate, where Democrats hold a 21-19 advantage (with one Democrat supportive of anti-abortion legislation).
