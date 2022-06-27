Laundromat closure causing headaches in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Some people in Berkshire County have spent months traveling about 20 minutes to get to the nearest laundromat. The Clean All Over laundromat in Great Barrington shut down in February.

Since then, many have been forced to drive to Stockbridge, Lee or North Canaan, Conn., to do a load of wash. Soaring gas prices have made the trip more expensive.

The added customers are causing long lines and frustration for people who were already using the other laundromats. The Berkshire Eagle reports a new laundromat is planned for Great Barrington, but it won’t be open until late 2022 or early 2023.

