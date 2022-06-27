ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Amtrak train collides with dump truck, derails in Missouri

By associatedpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDON, Mo. (AP) — A passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri on Monday after hitting a dump truck that was blocking a public crossing, Amtrak said. Some people aboard were injured, but it was not immediately clear how many, according to Amtrak...

Lawsuits filed days after deadly Missouri Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. The Kansas City Star reports that Amtrak and BNSF Railway Co. filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the concrete contracting company that owns the dump truck hit Monday by the passenger train. That lawsuit blames MS Contracting, of Brookfield, Missouri, for the crash, saying the train was “clearly visible.” The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, died in the collision, along with three passengers on the train that was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago. Also Thursday, Barton’s widow filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in state court against Chariton County and a BNSF official.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Widow of dump truck driver in Amtrak crash files wrongful death lawsuit

MENDON, Mo. (KMIZ) The widow of the dump truck driver killed Monday when an Amtrak train slammed into his vehicle at a Chariton County crossing is suing a track safety manager and the county government. The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Erin Barton of Brookfield, Missouri, says the crossing where Billy...
MENDON, MO
NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says an Amtrak passenger train was going about 87 mph when it collided with a dump truck at a rural Missouri railway crossing, killing four people. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday that the speed limit is 90 mph at the crossing where the collision occurred Monday in western Missouri. The Southwest Chief was traveling about 89 mph when it began blowing its horn about a quarter mile from the collision site. The early investigation found no concerns with the train’s brakes or other mechanical issues.
MISSOURI STATE
Mendon community member describes the train derailment as a nightmare

MENDON, Mo. (KMIZ.) State troopers have been at the scene directing traffic all morning following the train derailment in Mendon. And on Tuesday, Mendon community members shared their experiences. "I had goosebumps, and it made me feel like I wanted to start crying, and there's a lot of people around...
MENDON, MO
Missouri lawmaker convicted in medical clinics fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A state lawmaker has been convicted in a fraud scheme involving her medical practice in southwest Missouri. Tricia Derges, a Nixa Republican, was convicted Tuesday of 22 federal counts including wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators. Federal prosecutors argued during her two week trial that Derges, an assistant physician, lied about providing stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs. Her attorney, Al Watkins, contended Derges was targeted by prosecutors because she helped underserved populations at her clinics. The state GOP party refused to allow Derges to run for re-election as a Republican this fall.
MISSOURI STATE
Parson signs $48B Missouri budget, cuts tax refund program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has approved a roughly $48 billion state budget while cutting $500 million for tax refunds. Parson signed the budget Thursday. But he also slashed funding that lawmakers had set aside for tax refunds for middle-income taxpayers. The budget still includes enough money to fully pay for the state’s share of public K-12 busing costs, as well as a program to increase teacher pay to at least $38,000 a year. The budget also pays for expanded access to the Medicaid health care program.
MISSOURI STATE
