Iowa State transfer already feels at home in Memphis

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Fans didn’t get a chance to see much of receiver Joseph Scates during spring practice.

The Iowa State transfer has been with the team since December, but missed the scrimmage in Nashville and the spring game. Coach Ryan Silverfield previously had stated that sitting some guys out of the spring game was just a precautionary decision for players who had some bumps and bruises.

But Scates looked healthy and ready to work when he spoke with The Daily Memphian during the Vitalant Donor Fest on Saturday. While he is expected to play a major role in helping make up for the loss of Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick Calvin Austin III, Scates didn’t join the team with a big ego of being a Big 12 transfer.

“I just want to work,” he said. “I didn’t come in here with a big head or any special accommodations or accolades. I just came here to play football and get a fair chance at playing ball. That’s what the coaches and my receiver room have given me.”

Scates is a former four-star recruit coming out of Dayton, Ohio. He chose Iowa State over Alabama, Michigan State and Arkansas, and after redshirting his freshman year, appeared in 10 games for the Cyclones in 2019 and 11 games in 2020. He totaled 16 career catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns after catching eight passes for 145 yards and a touchdown last season before transferring to Memphis.

He prides himself on being a people person and had no problems fitting in with the Memphis locker room. Scates said he felt in his heart that Memphis was where he belonged immediately after getting off the plane.

“It’s been all open arms and open welcoming with me and the people that I’ve come in contact with,” he said. “My coaches and my teammates made it a pretty smooth transition, me coming in from my old school to being here in Memphis. I can honestly say it feels like home being here in Memphis.”

Not having Austin on the field will be an adjustment for sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan, but he’ll have multiple guys who will help him shoulder that burden, including receivers Javon Ivory and Eddie Lewis.

The Tigers averaged 299 passing yards per game last season, second in the AAC, and the receiving corps is working to help keep that level of production this year.

Despite being the new guy, Scates had an easy transition into becoming a leading voice in that locker room. He is listed as a redshirt junior but has been a college athlete since 2018.

“I can see that I kind of gained their respect to the point where I’m a leader in that room,” Scates said. “Not only in that room but on this team. I’m a pretty big-hearted guy and the guys seem to love me. ... Like I said, I can’t wait to see what happens.”

