Mizzou shortstop enters transfer portal

Check out these Incredible Views of Lake of the Ozarks. Ready to move in, just in time for summer! Completely remodeled three-story home at Lake of the Ozarks, located down Horseshoe Band. This property has lots of space with 2,524 finished square feet and 500 square feet attached garage: 4 bedrooms (two master suites), 3 full bathrooms, 2 half-bathrooms, and a lower-level multi-purpose room. Additional detached two-car garage/workshop (20 x 24), and concrete driveways offer plenty of parking. Situated on 0.5 acres this home has been completely remodeled with lots of upgrades including COREtec luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, onyx vanity tops, Delta fixtures, soft-close vanities and kitchen cabinets. Enjoy lots of outdoor living with approximately 1,000 square feet of deck space with Lake views of around the 10 mile marker, including external covered deck space. This would make a great investment property for a VRBO or rental. No restrictions!

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO