Columbia, MO

Mizzou shortstop enters transfer portal

By Nathalie Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou shortstop Josh Day announced he will be entering the transfer portal on Monday. Day transferred to MU from Copiah Lincoln Community College ahead of the 2021 season....

KOMU

Columbia College WBB hires former Mizzou star Chavis

COLUMBIA- Former Mizzou sharp-shooter Jordan Chavis is returning to Columbia as a member of the Columbia College women's basketball team's coaching staff, the school announced on Wednesday. Chavis will be an assistant coach for the program working under head coach and CC Director of Athletics James Arnold. "I am thrilled...
FOX2Now

Date set for 2022 Mizzou vs. Kansas “Border War” Basketball game

COLUMBIA, Mo (KTVI/KPLR) — Mizzou and Kansas will meet on the men’s basketball hardwood Saturday, December 10th, Kansas athletics announced on Tuesday afternoon. It is the second straight season the Tigers and Jayhawks are meeting. Last season, Kansas won in a 102-65 rout over Missouri in Lawrence. The 2021 meeting marked the first regular-season clash between the two teams in nine years.
kjluradio.com

Former JCHS basketball coach dies

A former boy’s basketball coach at Jefferson City High School has died. Current Jay’s basketball coach Josh Buffington announced Wednesday that former coach Tony Phillips had died in his sleep. Phillips coached JC for two seasons before resigning in 2021. He had recently been hired to coach the...
krcgtv.com

Local hoops coach Tony Phillips dies

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Tony Phillips, who was recently hired as head coach of the New Bloomfield girls basketball team, died Tuesday in his sleep. Several family members and friends confirmed the news Wednesday morning on social media. The New Bloomfield R-III School District announced last week it had hired...
Columbia Missourian

At 14, Mizzou Academy teen gets perfect ACT score

The Fleury family has a tradition before every test: doughnuts. Ava Fleury, 14, ate an apple fritter doughnut before taking the ACT for the third time. She said her dad bought them that morning for the whole family. A couple months later, a much-anticipated notification popped up on her phone:...
Columbia Missourian

Bud's Classic BBQ adds adventure to classic Texas-style technique

Bud’s Classic BBQ, a new dining destination for barbecue lovers in Columbia, opened in the summer of 2021. For Jason Paetzold, the owner of Bud’s and a Columbia newcomer, it pays homage to his roots in the Lone Star State. “For the barbecue scene, it’s really great because...
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Sedalia, Missouri – June 30, 2022

Early this afternoon approximately fifty individuals gathered in 90 degree heat along Broadway (Highway 50) in Sedalia, Missouri to demonstrate in support of reproductive rights. They were greeted with supportive car horn honking, hostile stares, and at least one extended middle finger. There are a number of such demonstrations scheduled...
Columbia Missourian

The Hungry Tiger is a flagship restaurant in Hallsville

Fifteen miles north of Columbia you can find The Hungry Tiger at 100 Route B, one of only two restaurants in the town of Hallsville. Owners Tina and Saul Salas previously ran The Hungry Tiger out of the Perche Creek Cafe on Highway 40 in Columbia. They opened their new location in September because they wanted to be closer to their home in Hallsville.
939theeagle.com

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill heading to Columbia

Columbia-area residents will soon have a Hawaiian dining option. Hawaiian Bros Island Grill is building a new restaurant at the former Jack in the Box location near Grindstone. A sign on the heavily-traveled road says the store is coming soon. Chesterfield-based Knoebel Construction is handling the project. The menu will...
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
lakeexpo.com

58 Barba Le Lane, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Check out these Incredible Views of Lake of the Ozarks. Ready to move in, just in time for summer! Completely remodeled three-story home at Lake of the Ozarks, located down Horseshoe Band. This property has lots of space with 2,524 finished square feet and 500 square feet attached garage: 4 bedrooms (two master suites), 3 full bathrooms, 2 half-bathrooms, and a lower-level multi-purpose room. Additional detached two-car garage/workshop (20 x 24), and concrete driveways offer plenty of parking. Situated on 0.5 acres this home has been completely remodeled with lots of upgrades including COREtec luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, onyx vanity tops, Delta fixtures, soft-close vanities and kitchen cabinets. Enjoy lots of outdoor living with approximately 1,000 square feet of deck space with Lake views of around the 10 mile marker, including external covered deck space. This would make a great investment property for a VRBO or rental. No restrictions!
KESQ News Channel 3

Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri

An Amtrak train that originated at Los Angeles Union Station en route to Chicago derailed in Missouri, and some people are believed to be injured, according to the rail agency. Passengers sit atop rail car after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Mendon, Missouri.Details: https://t.co/Des0V2T0dx pic.twitter.com/zRwEvOy1uK— ABC News (@ABC) June 27, The post Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri appeared first on KESQ.
939theeagle.com

Columbia mother charged in infant death case is arraigned

A former Columbia resident who is charged in connection with her infant’s death in 2017 has made her initial appearance in Boone County Circuit Court. 28-year-old Lavosha Daniels is charged with abandonment of a corpse. The infant’s father, Staffone Fountain of St. Joseph, is charged with first degree murder. Fountain remains jailed in northwest Missouri. His arraignment date likely won’t be set until he arrives at the Boone County jail.
COLUMBIA, MO

