NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and slightly stormy Wednesday, more chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the headlines Thursday, with some storms being on the strong side potentially. This pattern is expected to continue into the day Friday. During the morning Thursday, the temperatures were...

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO