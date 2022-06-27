Gramercy Park smoke shop robbery suspects caught on video

Caught on video: Gramercy Park smoke shop robbery suspects 00:28

NEW YORK - New video from the NYPD shows the suspects wanted for a violent robbery at a smoke shop in Gramercy Park.

Police say on Friday night, four men walked into Puffy's Smoke Shop on Third Avenue and got into an argument with a worker.

Then the group went behind the counter, started grabbing merchandise, and fought two employees.

NYPD

Investigators say the men got away with items worth $1,800.

The workers weren't seriously hurt.

Police say smoke shop robberies are rising, with thieves targeting CBD oils and vaping devices.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.