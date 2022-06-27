ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Bachelor Nation Wedding in 2022: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Hayley Ferguson and Oula Palve, More

Roses are red! Whether they found love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette or met their match outside of the show, 2022 has been the year of weddings for Bachelor Nation.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers first fell for each other on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. The twosome got engaged during the show’s finale and Rodgers later proposed for a second time, further cementing their bond.

Despite being ready to tie the knot in May 2020, the couple had to reschedule their big day multiple times amid the coronavirus pandemic. They eventually settled on a May 2022 date — and were ready to celebrate with their loved ones when the time finally came.

“It’s been such a long time coming that, like, getting through the ceremony and walking into the reception to party and have fun with our friends, we’re so excited,” Fletcher exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “We can let our hair down and just be like, ‘We did it! You guys, like, we made it here. We’re doing it.’”

Bachelor alum Becca Tilley served as one of Fletcher’s bridesmaids after the pair became close while competing for Ben Higgins ’ heart on season 20 of The Bachelor . Jordan, for his part, had his eldest brother, Luke Rodgers , by his side as he said, “I do” on May 14. The former athlete’s middle brother, Aaron Rodgers , however, skipped the ceremony amid the family’s ongoing drama with the Green Bay Packers quarterback .

Nearly one month later, another season 20 Bachelor contestant toasted to her own fairy tale ending. Hayley Ferguson , who joined Bachelor Nation alongside twin sister Emily Ferguson in 2016, exchanged vows with Finnish hockey player Oula Palve on June 11.

“I’m most looking forward to obviously marrying the man of my dreams but also the first dance and father/daughter dance,” Hayley exclusively told Us ahead of her special day. “We have a choreographed dance and then my dad agreed to do a mashup dance where we get to kind of show our personality!”

The Nevada native — who got engaged in May 2021 , a few months after Emily did in December 2020 — revealed that it was a “no-brainer” to have her sibling as her maid of honor.

“This is the moment we’ve dreamt about since we were little girls! Having her by my side is such an honor,” Haley gushed to Us . “She has helped me so much that I’m almost sure nothing would have been accomplished without her.”

Emily, who plans to soon marry hockey player William Karlsson , was joined by more Bachelor Nation alum, including Lauren Bushnell Lane and Amanda Stanton as her sister became a married woman.

Scroll down to see which Bachelor Nation stars got hitched this year:

