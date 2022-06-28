ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Scottish independence: Is there a mandate for another referendum?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicola Sturgeon has told MSPs how she plans to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence, regardless of whether or not the UK government grants formal consent. UK ministers have already indicated they will not do this. So, what are the arguments for and against another vote?. There are...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit: Theresa May calls PM’s patriotism into question as she condemns his bid to override Northern Ireland protocol

Theresa May has called Boris Johnson’s patriotism into question as she declared she will not support his bid to override the Northern Ireland protocol which he agreed with the EU as part of his Brexit withdrawal deal in 2019.In a scathing intervention in the House of Commons, the former prime minister said that legislation put forward unilaterally by the government would breach international law, and would lose the UK the respect of countries elsewhere in the world.And she told MPs she did not believe Mr Johnson’s controversial plan would solve the problems created by his decision to draw a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss rejects ‘kangaroo court’ claims over investigation into Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has rejected claims from allies of Boris Johnson that the inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament over partygate risks becoming a “kangaroo court”.She said on Thursday that she “implicitly” trusts the Privileges Committee to investigate the Prime Minister and defended the decision for Labour grandee Harriet Harman to chair it.The Commons inquiry that could determine Mr Johnson’s fate in office began on Wednesday with a decision to allow Downing Street staff to give evidence anonymously if necessary.Ms Harman was elected to lead the cross-party committee, which is expected to begin holding oral evidence sessions in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Alister Jack
Person
Alex Salmond
Person
Boris Johnson
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
The Independent

Former Lib Dem leader Vince Cable predicts October general election

There could potentially be a general election in October this year, a former Liberal Democrat leader has claimed.Sir Vince Cable, who was the party's leader from 2017 to 2019, believes that Boris Johnson could call an election in autumn to combat a potential financial crisis."Johnson as we know is a bit of a gambler. He may just see that the economic outlook is absolutely dreadful...they may just go for it to avoid further trouble," Sir Vince said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Couple 'forced woman to work without proper pay'

A Lisburn couple have been handed suspended sentences for keeping an employee in enforced servitude. John Izekor, 36, and Precious Izekor, 29, kept their housekeeper and nanny in the dark about her immigration status and refused to return her passport or pay her an agreed rate. It is the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM rules out early election amid sinking poll numbers

Boris Johnson has ruled out calling an early general election, amid polls showing dwindling support for the Conservative Party.An exclusive poll for The Independent has suggested the Tories would be defeated if a ballot was called now, with Labour falling just short of an overall majority but the prime minister potentially losing his own seat. Sources close to Mr Johnson have dismissed the chances of him calling an early election this year, saying that cutting and running at a time when he holds a commanding majority in the Commons would not be credible to voters.“The PM won an...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Uk#Snp#Greens#Scottish Parliament
The Independent

Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said that Scotland could become independent of the UK if the SNP were to win a majority of votes in a general election.She said that she “hoped” that the vote would take place in the setting of a referendum, but that if this was not allowed by the UK government, that the next general election would act as a ‘de-facto’ vote for independence.This follows Dominic Raab’s statement that a vote of independence for Scotland was unlikely, because it is “not the right time.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Queen arrives in Edinburgh for historic Ceremony of the Keys at Holyrood

The Queen has arrived at her official residence in Scotland to open a week of traditional events north of the border starting with an ancient ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.The 96-year-old monarch, who has cut back on public engagements due to mobility issues, was in the Scottish capital for the historic Ceremony of the Keys – the traditional opener to Holyrood week for the royals.Dressed in a powder blue silk wool coat and dress by Stewart Parvin, paired with a hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan, the Queen was symbolically offered the keys to the city by Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Six years on, the cold reality of Brexit is hitting Britain

Reading about Brexit and its emerging realities on the sixth anniversary of the UK voting to leave the EU (Brexit is making cost of living crisis worse, new study claims, 22 June), I was reminded of the Hans Christian Andersen story The Emperor’s New Clothes. Here, the weavers persisted with the lie that they were creating the most fantastic set of clothes for the emperor. He believed them, despite the fact that there was no evidence of their existence. So certain was he of this false narrative that he led a public procession celebrating their wearing, only for a child to say: “He’s got nothing on.”
U.K.
The Atlantic

Britain’s Unbridgeable Divide

Britain today is a poor and divided country. Parts of London and the southeast of England might be among the wealthiest places on the planet, but swaths of northern England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland are among Western Europe’s poorest. Barely a decade ago, the average Brit was as wealthy as the average German. Now they are about 15 percent poorer—and 30 percent worse off than the typical American.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Sturgeon meets Queen a day after announcing indyref2 plans

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has met with the Queen – less than 24 hours after unveiling plans for a second Scottish independence referendum.The monarch, 96, held an audience with the Scottish First Minister, as well as one with Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone.The meetings took place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where the Queen is staying for Holyrood week, during which the royal family traditionally carries out a number of engagements in Scotland.The meetings were in private, with no details of the conversations revealed.Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen had received both the Presiding Officer and the First Minister.SNP policy is to retain the Queen as head of state if Scotland becomes independent.Speaking ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon praised the “life and service of an extraordinary woman” as she paid tribute to the Queen. Read More Trump ordered armed supporters to Capitol, lunged for steering wheelMetropolitan Police placed under special measures by watchdog
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Office to reopen ‘dangerous’ immigration removal centre as part of Rwanda plan

An immigration removal centre that was closed by the government four years ago amid mounting concern about conditions is set to re-open, in what critics have described as a “backward step”.The Home Office has announced that Campsfield House, in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, will be redeveloped in order to create a 400-bed removal centre for men.In a letter to Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran on Tuesday, immigration minister Tom Pursglove said the reopening of the centre would “support” the government’s controversial plan to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda.He added that the re-opening of the site would also “form part of our ongoing...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Sturgeon tells Johnson it is ‘unacceptable’ not to co-operate on indyref2

Scotland’s First Minister has told Boris Johnson it is “unacceptable” to force the Scottish Parliament to seek a legal independence referendum through the courts.Instead, the two Governments should work together to “respect the mandate of the people of Scotland”.In a letter to the Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said she “stands ready” to negotiate a section 30 order, which would permit a referendum, despite launching court action.The Westminster Government has made Mr Johnson’s reluctance to allow a vote to go ahead “abundantly clear”, Ms Sturgeon said.Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, the Scottish Government’s chief legal officer, has referred the matter to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I feel soiled’ says MP who witnessed Dominic Raab winking at Angela Rayner

Dominic Raab winked at Angela Rayner as he mocked her over train strikes – before suggesting the Labour deputy leader is a “champagne socialist” for attending opera.The Deputy Prime Minister’s actions in the Commons were labelled “bizarre”, while Labour MP Toby Perkins (Chesterfield) tweeted: “I will never unsee Dominic Raab’s wink from the despatch box at Angela Rayner. I feel soiled.”Ms Rayner replied on Twitter: “Imagine how I feel!”The moment came after Ms Rayner had quoted Mr Raab’s past view that people who use food banks “simply have a cash flow problem”.She added in the Commons at Prime Minister’s Questions:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour accuses Gove of acting like ‘Grant Shapps tribute act’ by ignoring looming storm for councils

Labour’s Lisa Nandy will accuse levelling up secretary Michael Gove of behaving like “a Grant Shapps tribute act” as she warns the government is putting its head in the sand over the crisis facing essential public services.Ms Nandy will on Wednesday warn that there is “a perfect storm looming on the horizon” as local councils struggle to cope with the cost pressures imposed by high inflation.Her comments come after the Local Government Association warned of cuts to services such as bin collections, pothole repairs and adult care as soaring energy prices and inflation drain £3.6bn from annual budgets over the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: UK gives £1bn to Kyiv as Truss says Putin threats will be ignored

The UK will provide an extra £1 billion of military aid for Ukraine, dramatically increasing its support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s defence of his country.The new funding amounts to a 77 per cent increase on the £1.3 billion already provided, with Boris Johnson claiming British support was “transforming Ukraine’s defences” against the Russian onslaught.The promise of extra military support comes after Ukraine’s president urged Nato leaders to do more to help his country resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion.President Zelensky said he is grateful for the UK’s assistance, calling Britain a “true friend and strategic partner.” It comes as UK foreign...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon sets date for proposed Scottish independence referendum

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has outlined her plan to hold a second Scottish independence referendum on 19 October 2023.Scotland’s first minister said she wanted the process to be “legal” and “constitutional” and laid out steps her government would take to bypass Boris Johnson if he chooses to block a vote as he has done before.Mr Johnson responded by insisting that Ms Sturgeon’s focus should be on the economy, as he argued the UK had a “stronger economy and stronger country together”.A Downing Street spokesman said the prime minister “continues to think it’s not the time to be talking about a referendum”....
ELECTIONS
The Independent

No such thing as a de-facto referendum, says expert amid SNP plans for indyref2

Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to use the next Westminster election as a “de-facto referendum” on Scottish independence if her Government is prevented from holding another vote on leaving the UK have been questioned by a politics expert.Professor James Mitchell, of Edinburgh University, insisted: “There’s no such thing as a de facto referendum.“An election is simply not a referendum, a de-facto referendum or any other kind of referendum.”He was speaking as Scotland’s Deputy First Minister was forced to clarify his remarks on what would be necessary for a general election to give the Scottish Government a mandate to start independence negotiations.There are...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy