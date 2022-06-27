3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Because what we need, is a NEW DRUG for people to abuse and die taking. Ugh. CENTRAL. In Central Illinois a new "combo" drug is on the scene, and it's the hot new thing. This can be the last drug you take, so please be careful with this. Benzo Dope is making the rounds and it's deadly. So what is Benzo Dope:

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO