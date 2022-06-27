3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
By Gray News staff
WNDU
4 days ago
MENDON, Mo. (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck Monday in a remote area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more as rail cars tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides, officials said. Two of...
The scammers are calling victims regarding alleged “warrants,” and they’re telling victims to put money on gift cards or pay scammers through apps in order to have the warrants lifted or “resolved.”. From rising prices to canceled flights, it's enough to make you want to stay...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified the woman who was killed after getting rear-ended by a garbage truck just west of South Bend on Thursday night. It happened at the intersection of S.R. 2 and Quince Road around 6 p.m. The initial investigation found that Judith Ann...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Soon, transgender girls in Indiana will not be allowed to compete on girls’ school sports teams. More than a dozen other states have adopted similar laws. Back in May, Indiana lawmakers voted 32-15 to override Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto. The governor said the...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. offering COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 & under. Vaccines are by appointment only starting Wednesday. Michigan health care professionals share fears over abortion ban. Updated: 42 minutes ago. A group of Michigan doctors is sharing their concerns about the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Body...
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan State Trooper received the Medal of Valor and a Purple Heart for his actions during a traffic stop in Niles that left him hurt last October. Trooper Jason DeVries was honored during the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Awards Banquet on Tuesday...
Nobody wants the town they call home to be named the "worst" of anything in America, but sadly it's bound to happen somewhere!. How do we categorize a city to be the worst out of all the cities in the surrounding area? Is the rating based on population? Crime? Poverty? Corruption? I want to know how these lists are made!
HAMMOND, Ind. - Fireworks dealers across the border from Illinois say business is not booming this year. In fact, it’s fizzled — and they’re blaming the same economic and supply chain issues that have buffeted the economy. Jim Mertes drove from Bolingbrook to load up at Uncle...
Back in April, a plan called Chicago Moves was approved, which send gas stimulus payments to qualifying residents. The program was proposed by Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and approved by the Chicago City Council. The plan sends thousands of $150 gas stimulus cards to residents using a lottery system. In...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Starting Friday, Illinois will begin waiving tax on groceries and gas. This initiative is part of Gov. Pritzker's plan to combat record inflation. The tax waiver is temporary, and will run through the remainder of the year. The state will waive the inflation increase on the motor...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana state health officials are urging you to protect yourselves after the first West Nile virus case of 2022 was detected in a person from Lake County. Health officials also say West Nile virus has been detected in a sample of mosquitoes collected from Steuben County. The...
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 800 block of 8th Street. According to the authorities, once inside the residence detectives located methamphetamines, heroin, and a weapon. In total, 9 people were arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for numerous charges, and outstanding warrants.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For county officials like St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter, looking into the county’s current take home car policy is all about making sure the money is going to all the right places. “We are just looking at take home vehicles, gas consumption which...
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s pursuit of the Republican nomination for Illinois governor fell disappointedly short Tuesday night.
With garnering only 89% of the votes counted, Irvin landed in 3rd place in the Illinois GOP Gubernatorial Primary.
Because what we need, is a NEW DRUG for people to abuse and die taking. Ugh. CENTRAL. In Central Illinois a new "combo" drug is on the scene, and it's the hot new thing. This can be the last drug you take, so please be careful with this. Benzo Dope is making the rounds and it's deadly. So what is Benzo Dope:
OHIO COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man has been taken into custody after tying up, beating and stealing from another man in Ohio County. According to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, the victim heard a car pull up to his residence on Mexico Ridge Road around 8:30 a.m. and saw an unknown man in his garage, attempting to steal a table saw.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department has released a statement after a St. Joseph County corrections officer was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard over the weekend. Police say they’ve determined that this is an isolated incident and not a random act...
MT. VERNON, IL — Illinois State Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting over the weekend involving a Mt. Vernon police officer. According to ISP, 20-year-old Terrell Burnam, of Harvey, Illinois was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released Sunday before being taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
In the suburbs of Chicago, a local favorite fast food joint is in serious jeopardy. In Berwyn, Illinois, residents rave about homemade sausages, fresh-cut fries, burgers that come from meat ground daily, and a fabulous catering team. The restaurant could soon close for good if patrons don't act fast. Big...
