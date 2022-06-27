ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

By Gray News staff
WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDON, Mo. (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck Monday in a remote area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more as rail cars tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides, officials said. Two of...

www.wndu.com

WNDU

Transgender athlete ban goes into effect July 1st

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Soon, transgender girls in Indiana will not be allowed to compete on girls’ school sports teams. More than a dozen other states have adopted similar laws. Back in May, Indiana lawmakers voted 32-15 to override Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto. The governor said the...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Niles man sentenced for shooting Michigan State Trooper

Berrien Co. Health Dept. offering COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 & under. Vaccines are by appointment only starting Wednesday. Michigan health care professionals share fears over abortion ban. Updated: 42 minutes ago. A group of Michigan doctors is sharing their concerns about the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Body...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Michigan State Trooper honored for actions during traffic stop in Niles

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan State Trooper received the Medal of Valor and a Purple Heart for his actions during a traffic stop in Niles that left him hurt last October. Trooper Jason DeVries was honored during the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Awards Banquet on Tuesday...
NILES, MI
1440 WROK

Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Worst Cities To Call Home’ In America

Nobody wants the town they call home to be named the "worst" of anything in America, but sadly it's bound to happen somewhere!. How do we categorize a city to be the worst out of all the cities in the surrounding area? Is the rating based on population? Crime? Poverty? Corruption? I want to know how these lists are made!
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas stimulus cards going to thousands in Illinois

Back in April, a plan called Chicago Moves was approved, which send gas stimulus payments to qualifying residents. The program was proposed by Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and approved by the Chicago City Council. The plan sends thousands of $150 gas stimulus cards to residents using a lottery system. In...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
WNDU

Michigan State Police arrest 9 after ‘drug house’ raid in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 800 block of 8th Street. According to the authorities, once inside the residence detectives located methamphetamines, heroin, and a weapon. In total, 9 people were arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for numerous charges, and outstanding warrants.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WLWT 5

Indiana man arrested after robbing, beating man, assaulting girlfriend

OHIO COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man has been taken into custody after tying up, beating and stealing from another man in Ohio County. According to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, the victim heard a car pull up to his residence on Mexico Ridge Road around 8:30 a.m. and saw an unknown man in his garage, attempting to steal a table saw.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Police say ‘active investigation’ underway for Mishawaka homicide

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department has released a statement after a St. Joseph County corrections officer was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard over the weekend. Police say they’ve determined that this is an isolated incident and not a random act...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wmix94.com

ISP investigating MVPD officer-involved shooting; Harvey, IL man arrested

MT. VERNON, IL — Illinois State Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting over the weekend involving a Mt. Vernon police officer. According to ISP, 20-year-old Terrell Burnam, of Harvey, Illinois was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released Sunday before being taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

