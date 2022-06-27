ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened At The 2022 BET Awards [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfXnI_0gNkrAV100

2022 BET Awards went down last night and Taraji P. Henson hosted culture’s biggest night. Kanye West presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to his favorite artist Diddy. The Bad Boys Records mogul had a tribute performance by some of our favorites and his boo Yung Miami supported him the whole way. Some of the other performers were Latto and Mariah Carey, and Brandy joined Jack Harlow on stage.

Da Brat breaks down all the most missed moments from last night.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkocs_0gNkrAV100

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Worst Dressed at BET Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards is a celebration of Black culture and excellence, which makes the award show an all-out style event for the biggest names in Black entertainment. While the BET Awards red carpet is always graced with incredible fashion statements, not all the looks make the mark — at least when it comes to the critical eye of Twitter. While Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson had some of the most-loved looks of the night, these show-stopping outfits weren’t enough to keep attention off some of the more polarizing looks of the night. From...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

All the Looks from the 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards took place Sunday, June 26, in Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater. The annual awards show—established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network—celebrates African Americans in music, acting, and other fields of entertainment. Lizzo kicked off the show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson—who had at least...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Diddy Celebrates His Big Night at the BET Awards With His Family

Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, received the lifetime achievement award at this year's BET Awards. He celebrated the honor with a powerful retrospective performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil' Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and the Maverick City Choir. The performance featured an emotional home-video montage featuring his late girlfriend, Kim Porter.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Da Brat
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Kanye
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Taraji P Henson
Hypebae

Lil Nas X Had To Assure BET He Wasn't a “Satanist or Devil Worshiper” Before Performing at 2021 Awards

Lil Nas X is opening up about his strained relationship with BET, revealing that their issues actually date back to last year. The “Industry Baby” singer claimed BET made him confirm he wasn’t a “satanist or devil worshipper” upon performing at the 2021 BET Awards. Additionally, producers were upset about him kissing one of his male dancers on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 BET Awards

Stars arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 2022 BET Awards, with Taraji P. Henson kicking off the night as the show’s host. Janelle Monae presented the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award to Jazmine Sullivan, followed by The Weeknd for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Meanwhile, Tems took home two trophies for Best Collaboration and Best International Act as Latto was awarded Best New Artist. Zendaya was crowned Best Actress for her performances in Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Hot Spot
PopSugar

From Diddy to Brandy, Check Out the Best Performances From the 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and it was a night full of memorable performances and impactful moments. Lizzo opened the show by delivering a dazzling performance of her hit "About Damn Time," followed by Jack Harlow, who performed "Poison" with Lil Wayne before bringing out Brandy for "First Class." Their epic performance even had Brandy's brother, Ray J, dancing in the audience.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Lizzo, Chance the Rapper, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch and More Perform at 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards are in the books and feature performances from the industry’s hottest stars. Lizzo opened the show with a performance of her hit single “About Damn Time.” Later in the show, Chance The Rapper and Joey Bada$$ have a hit on their hands with “The Hights & The Lows.” The duo hit the BET Awards on Sunday to give the first official performance of their collaboration.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Nas X Details 'Painful' Relationship With BET Awards

Lil Nas X is opening up about the difficult relationship he’s had with the BET in recent years after he was denied any nominations at the 2022 BET Awards. The “Old Town Road” rapper was fuming after the annual award show, which took place on Sunday (June 26), didn’t nominate him nor his platinum debut Montero for any category, and expressed his outrage in a brief Twitter rant and a scalding diss track with NBA YoungBoy titled “Late To Da Party.” BET issued a response after Lil Nas X dropped the latter, saying that they “love Lil Nas X.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

All Of The Unforgettable Moments From The 2022 BET Awards

The ceremony, which took place on June 26 in Los Angeles, was one for the books. This year’s BET Awards gave us a slew of notable moments. The ceremony, which took place on June 26 in Los Angeles, was one for the books – from unforgettable performances to eventful appearances on stage from the country’s top artists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Everything to Know About Cardi B’s Upcoming Single ‘Hot S–t’ After BET Awards Commercial Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Though Cardi B did not attend the 2022 BET Awards, she still made her presence known. During commercials at Sunday night’s awards ceremony, the rapper announced that she would be releasing a new single. The commercial featured a short video clip of herself standing on a skyscraper with the words “Coming Soon” and “July 1” in neon orange letters. The song, which is produced by Tay Keith, will be out this Friday.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music AwardsHarry Styles' Most Fashionable...
MUSIC
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

502
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy