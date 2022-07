A 39-year-old woman suffered a broken jaw after she was randomly punched in the face while riding the 7 train in Long Island City earlier this month, police announced Tuesday. The woman, police said, was riding a Manhattan-bound 7 train as it approached the Hunters Point Avenue subway station on June 12 at around 2:10 a.m. when a man approached her and slugged her in the face for no apparent reason.

