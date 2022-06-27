ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

The First Electric Vehicle Car and Driver Ever Reviewed, from 1960

By reporterwings
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the January 1960 issue of Sports Cars Illustrated. We recently drove a car that, when it reaches production, could take the second-car market by storm. The most unusual automobile of conventional configuration to be engineered in this country in many years, it will be manufactured by the Nic-L-Silver Battery Company...

CBS LA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA
Kristen Walters

Multiple California cities cancel 4th of July fireworks

While the 4th of July is typically a time for celebration, this year, several California cities are opting to cancel their traditional fireworks displays. For many Americans, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our nation's independence with parades, barbecues, and fireworks. However, this year several cities in California have canceled their fireworks displays due to the ongoing drought and the increased risk of wildfires.

