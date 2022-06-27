Georgia mom accused of fatally stabbing 3 of her kids while house was on fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old mother was taken into custody over the weekend after she allegedly stabbed several of her children while her house was on fire.

According to a statement, on June 24 at 9:19 p.m., Paulding County emergency services received a call about a domestic disturbance and a fire at 776 Woodwind Drive in Rockmart. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they received a report about a "female who was inside the home was attempting to stab the occupants."

Deputies and firefighters arrived at the home to extinguish the fire and rescue the occupants in what was described as a "chaotic scene." Several other law enforcement agencies assisted, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the State Fire Marshal, Paulding County Fire Investigators, and Paulding County Detectives.

The statement says there were seven juveniles inside the home, and two of them — a 3-year-old and a 9-month-old — were pronounced deceased. They reportedly suffered apparent stab wounds. Three other children, ages 5, 9, and 11, were taken to the hospital. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old and 16-year-old did not seem to have any injuries.

According to the statement, the 5-year-old passed away from injuries. The 9-year-old is in critical but stable condition.

The children’s mother, Darlene Brister, was arrested and booked on charges of malice murder. WAGA-TV reports additional charges are likely.

Paulding County Jail records show Brister is being held without bond.