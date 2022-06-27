ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

Georgia mom accused of fatally stabbing 3 of her kids while house was on fire

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J75fY_0gNkkh6z00

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old mother was taken into custody over the weekend after she allegedly stabbed several of her children while her house was on fire.

According to a statement, on June 24 at 9:19 p.m., Paulding County emergency services received a call about a domestic disturbance and a fire at 776 Woodwind Drive in Rockmart. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they received a report about a "female who was inside the home was attempting to stab the occupants."

Deputies and firefighters arrived at the home to extinguish the fire and rescue the occupants in what was described as a "chaotic scene." Several other law enforcement agencies assisted, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the State Fire Marshal, Paulding County Fire Investigators, and Paulding County Detectives.

The statement says there were seven juveniles inside the home, and two of them — a 3-year-old and a 9-month-old — were pronounced deceased. They reportedly suffered apparent stab wounds. Three other children, ages 5, 9, and 11, were taken to the hospital. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old and 16-year-old did not seem to have any injuries.

According to the statement, the 5-year-old passed away from injuries. The 9-year-old is in critical but stable condition.

The children’s mother, Darlene Brister, was arrested and booked on charges of malice murder. WAGA-TV reports additional charges are likely.

Paulding County Jail records show Brister is being held without bond.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 46

Child rushed to Grady Hospital with gunshot wound, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a child was rushed to Grady Hospital with a minor gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. Atlanta police officials say units are still gathering information regarding the shooting. There is no additional information available. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Paulding County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Rockmart, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Paulding County, GA
Crime & Safety
Rockmart, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime#Waga Tv
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Body cam video shows Atlanta officers reviving overdosing man with Narcan

ATLANTA — Police body cam video shows the frantic moments when three Atlanta Police Department officers worked together on Monday to save a man who was overdosing on drugs. Officers used one dose of Narcan, but the man remained unconscious, even as officers performed chest compressions on the man. A few minutes later, officers gave the man a second dose and continued the chest compressions until he regained consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS 46

Man wanted for armed robbery in Atlanta still on the run

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Surveillance photos were released to help police identify and arrest a man wanted for an armed robbery at an Atlanta convenience store on June 24. Investigators have asked the public to help identify the man shown in the photo pointed a gun at a male victim before he robbed the coin game machine and the cash register of a store located at 409 University Ave. SW.
ATLANTA, GA
WMBF

Man suspected of shooting two Subway employees in Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The suspect for the shooting that killed one Subway employee and injured another has been identified. He has been identified by Fulton County as Melvin Williams of Atlanta. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail on June 27. A criminal history check reveals that Williams...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Decomposed body discovered behind Buckhead home, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed someone found a body on Wednesday morning behind a home in suburban Buckhead. Police investigated near a home on Brookdale Drive. Police said officers went to the home at around 8:45 a.m. and found a man partially submerged in a creek. Homicide investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy