Wilkes-barre, PA

Farmer’s Market to return Thursday

By Staff Report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8SgW_0gNkgFAF00
Raelyn Snyder, left, of Hoagland Farms in Elysburg makes change for a customer at her stand Thursday at the opening of the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market on Public Square.

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall announced Monday that the 2022 season of the City’s Farmers Market on Public Square will kick off this Thursday, June 30, at 10:00a.m and will run every Thursday up until Nov. 17 from 10:00a.m. until 4:00p.m.

Mayor George C. Brown will be on-hand to officially open the annual market season, as well as Geisinger’s John Shemo, who will sing the national anthem. Live music will be provided by the Vine Street Band.

Additionally, live acts will perform weekly through Sept. 1.

Special dates at the Farmers Market for this season include Children’s Day on July 28, Veterans Appreciation Day on Aug. 5, and Active Aging Day on Sept. 29.

This season’s farmers include:

• Brace’s Orchard

• Brovan’s Produce Farm

• Dream Green Farm

• Golomb’s Farm & Greenhouse

• Hogland Farms

• Larry O’Malia Farms

• Zimmerman Farms

There is also an extensive list of food and other assorted vendors scheduled for this year. For more information, as well as a full schedule of music acts and vendors, visit the website at wilkes-barre.city/farmersmarket or check out the Facebook Events page.

W-B Farmers Market opens with plenty of produce

Editorial: Diamonds to Downtown Discoveries Kids’ Fest

Disasters often led to ancestors’ relocation

‘It’s what a peach should taste like’

