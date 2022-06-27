ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray both start Wimbledon with Centre Court victories

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfnD5_0gNkfQfD00

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray made it an opening day to remember for the British fans on Centre Court .

The two biggest home stars were given top billing as play got under way at Wimbledon and responded with crowd-pleasing victories.

Both have struggled with injury in the build-up, Raducanu with a side strain and Murray an abdominal problem, but the greater doubt surrounded the former, who made her debut on Wimbledon’s main stage.

The US Open champion faced tricky Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck but relished the occasion and maintained her record of not having lost in the first round of a grand slam with a 6-4 6-4 victory.

Raducanu came into her post-match press conference wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Rafael Nadal’s bull horns logo and is taking inspiration from the Spaniard’s heroics this season.

“I think Rafa just embodies fight, that sort of energy,” said the 19-year-old, who next plays France’s Caroline Garcia.

“That’s what I’m bringing in. I think that I have had a tough year, it’s no secret. It is all worth it just to go out on Centre Court and get a win like that.

“I definitely am very happy to be here. All the lessons I’ve taken from the last year will only hold me in good stead for the future.”

Murray made a slow start against Australian James Duckworth, losing the opening set, but recovered well, even throwing in an underarm serve in the third set of a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory that finished under the roof.

The two-time champion had been showing strong form before his injury, and he said: “It was amazing to be back out here again with a full crowd. Amazing atmosphere.

“I’m getting on a bit now. I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get to play on this court so I want to make the most of it. I did well to rebound after the first set. I felt a bit more comfortable as the match went on and I did well to come through.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlnT1_0gNkfQfD00

British number one Cameron Norrie was overshadowed by his more high-profile compatriots and shunted out to Court Two, where he overcame two rain breaks and Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar.

Norrie had seen three match points come and go when the heavens opened for a second time but needed just four minutes on the resumption to complete a 6-0 7-6 (3) 6-3 victory.

The ninth seed said: “I wasn’t too aware of it until someone shouted, ‘Come on, Cam, get it done before the rain’. Obviously I was trying to get it done. Then I looked over, there was a huge grey cloud.

“After that I think I had one more match point. It would be nice to get it done earlier, but it is what it is. It’s tough. You’re there waiting another hour, you’re on edge. You know just had chances to finish the match. It was nice to get it done in straight sets, for sure.”

Debutante Yuriko Miyazaki, who has lived in Britain since the age of 10 but only switched to representing this country from her native Japan in March, fell just short of setting up a second-round clash against Raducanu.

The 26-year-old was twice two points away from victory against Garcia but was unable to win the deciding tie-break, going down 4-6 6-1 7-6 (4).

Jodie Burrage was also beaten, losing 6-2 6-3 to Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, while Jay Clarke was two sets down to Christian Harrison when play was suspended for the night.

Heather Watson’s match against Tamara Korpatsch was moved under the roof on Court One but was still unable to be finished because of the 11pm curfew. Watson will resume at one-set all after battling back to force a decider.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Tennis Player Whose Outfit Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic went viral during his first-round match against Angelique Kerber. The 29-year-old was sporting what some called a "crop top." It was somewhat surprising due to Wimbledon's strict dress code, which helped the outfit go viral on social media. Obviously Wimbledon signed off...
TENNIS
The Independent

Who is playing at Wimbledon tomorrow? Day 5 order of play including Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson

Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie highlight the action on day five of Wimbledon as the third round gets underway at the All England Club following the early exits of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.Djokovic is looking every bit the Wimbledon favourite as the six-time champion continues his defence against Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court today.Norrie will look to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time as the British No 1 faces Steve Johnson of the United States.Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari are among the other top seeds looking to advance and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Boost for British hopes as Katie Boulter, Liam Broady and Heather Watson all win

Katie Boulter starred on another day of strong British performances by defeating last year’s Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time.The 25-year-old went into the match full of confidence after a fine run of tournaments on the grass, including victory over Pliskova in Eastbourne last week.And, after defeats for Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray on Centre Court on Wednesday, Boulter thrilled the home crowd by coming from a set down to win 3-6 7-6 (4) 6-4.Boulter then became emotional during her post-match interview as she dedicated the victory to her...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time does LIV Golf start tonight and who is playing in Portland?

LIV Golf makes its first stop in the US in Portland, Oregon this week. The controversial breakaway series has added more big names to its roster, with Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed joining the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Charl Schwartzel claimed an eye-watering £3.85m cheque at the inaugural event at Centurion Club earlier this month and the lure of the Saudi-backed rebel series’ riches is proving hard to resist for players, despite the suspensions and fines being issued by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour respectively. Follow Day 1 of LIV Golf’s Portland eventA...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Andy Murray
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith wins in Stockholm in final race before World Championships

Dina Asher-Smith began her final countdown to the World Athletics Championships by winning the 200 metres at the Diamond League in Stockholm.The reigning 200m world champion clocked 22.37 seconds – just three thousandths of a second ahead of Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji.It was her last race before next month’s World Championships in Eugene, where she will try to defend the title she won in Doha three years ago and improve on her 100m silver.Asher-Smith was beaten to the British 100m title by Daryll Neita in Manchester on Saturday.On Thursday in Sweden, Reece Prescod ran 10.15 seconds to finish second behind Akani...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jack Draper puts up impressive fight before losing to 19th seed Alex De Minaur

Jack Draper showed his huge potential but saw his Wimbledon run end in the second round with defeat by 19th seed Alex De Minaur.The battle between the former junior finalists saw Australian De Minaur come from a set down to defeat Draper 5-7 7-6 (0) 6-2 6-3 in three hours and two minutes on Court One.De Minaur joins British girlfriend Katie Boulter, who was watching courtside after her career-best win over Karolina Pliskova, in the third round while Draper should take huge encouragement from what was a fine contest.Great effort from Jack Draper against the No.19 seed#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 | #Wimbledon...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day four: British trio provide home joy while top seeds both march on

Three British players provided some much-needed cheer on the fourth day at Wimbledon where French Open winners Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek survived mini-scares to progress into the third round.After Wednesday exits for Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, home hopes Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and Liam Broady did the business in impression fashion to reach the last-32 stage at SW19.Jack Draper failed to join them, though, despite a valiant effort against 19th seed Alex De Minaur.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the action.Tweet of the day🌈🌈#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/JFhqZm1Fet— LTA (@the_LTA) June 30, 2022Picture of the...
TENNIS
The Independent

He’s a proper rock star – England squad stunned by teenage star Henry Arundell

Henry Arundell is tipped to become a “rock star” of rugby after startling team-mates and spectators with his exploits in training that have secured a place on England’s bench.London Irish’s teenage sensation has only been involved in 10 club matches in his debut professional season but a series of dynamic tries and line-breaks have already gone viral.Now he is poised to make his Test debut as a replacement in Saturday’s first Test against Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium with Eddie Jones comparing his eye for the try-line to that of South Africa great Brian Habana.🥰 @henry_arundell 🥰 https://t.co/Vgqy07L6jc— London Irish...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Us Open#Centre Court#British#Spaniard#Australian
The Independent

Toto Wolff expects Lewis Hamilton to race Silverstone despite jewellery standoff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has allayed fears Lewis Hamilton will be kicked out of this weekend’s British Grand Prix by claiming the FIA’s jewellery clampdown is “going to go away.”Hamilton’s latest medical exemption to remove his nose stud expired on Thursday, but he appeared for his press conference at Silverstone with the item of jewellery still in place.With Formula One’s governing body keen to enforce the rule, there was a fear that Hamilton could be summoned by the stewards if he refused to take the piercing – which he says cannot be easily removed – out for first practice on...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy