Richland County, OH

Man Who Had Eye Removed Adopts Cat With One Eye From Shelter

By Phillip Mlynar
 3 days ago
A one-eyed man named Dylan recently adopted a fellow one-eyed friend, a kitty named Martin. As a result, the Humane Society of Richland County in Ohio shared the happy news via social media.

To illustrate the bond between Dylan and Martin, the Humane Society of Richland County mentioned how they both had operations to remove an eye just four days apart from each other. The procedures happened in June.

Following the completed adoption, the Humane Society of Richland County posted the following update to Facebook : “Congratulations to Dylan and Martin and their happily ever after. Happy tears for us over here.”

Spotlighting Dylan & Martin’s Bond


Subsequent to providing Martin with his forever home, pet parent Dylan posed for photos with his new feline companion.

Accordingly, in one of the pics, Martin is seen balancing skillfully on Dylan’s outstretched arm.

In addition to sharing news about Martin’s adoption, the Humane Society of Richland County revealed more details about each party’s eye situation. It turns out that Dylan had his left eye removed via a surgical procedure while new kitty pal Martin lost his right eye a few days later.

How To Help Find Less Adoptable Cats A Forever Home

(Picture Credit: kolderal/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, potential pet parents often consider cats like Martin to be less adoptable than other felines. Thankfully, there are a number of ways you can help these cats find their forever homes.

For instance, some of the ways to help out less adoptable cats include the following :

  • Share and like posts and videos of less adoptable cats that pop up on your social media feeds. This helps spread awareness and might help a cat find their forever home.
  • Consider fostering a less adoptable kitty!
  • Help to dispel myths about Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) cats. Many FIV kitties lead long and happy lives.
  • Donate to local shelters with a commitment to rescuing less adoptable felines.

Have you ever adopted a cat that might be considered to be less adoptable? What do you think about the case of Dylan and Martin? Let us know in the comments below!

