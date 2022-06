Five Cavaliers Listed on ACC Baseball All-Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (June 28) a new football scheduling model that will go into effect beginning with the 2023 season. The new model is based on a 3-5-5 structure whereby each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO