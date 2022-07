June finished off the worst half for U.S. stocks in 50 years. The S&P 500 and Russell 2000 both lost 8% capping off a stretch that has seen stocks fall into bear market territory. The S&P 500 is down 20% year-to-date, while the Russell is down 23%. Treasuries didn't provide much relief either. They were down about 1% overall. Energy, the one sector that has consistently led the way in 2022, has seen the bottom fall out. This sector was down about 18% in June.

STOCKS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO