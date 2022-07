Elvi Stewart of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022 at the Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg; she was 80 years old. Elvi was born on December 1st, 1941 in Finland. She came to the United States with her parents and four siblings in 1957 and settled in the upper peninsula of Michigan. After tragically losing her first husband in death, Elvi moved to Pinehurst along with her four young children, in order to be closer to their grandmother. In November of 1967, she married Jim Stewart and they stayed in Pinehurst, where they raised the four children together.

