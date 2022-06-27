ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

July 6 – On the Horizon Virtual Hearing

westchestergov.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo see what’s “On the Horizon” for the Airport. *If you would like...

www.westchestergov.com

101.5 WPDH

10 Amazing Upstate New York Neighborhoods You Must Not Miss!

New York has many great large cities and smaller towns and villages. And within these smaller locations are some wonderful neighborhoods. Here are ten favorites. These neighborhoods are easily walkable and you will learn much. Some offer guided tours, some offer information for self-guided walking tours, and some even offer details for driving tours. All are fascinating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Lake Welch beach closed

HARRIMAN – If you were planning to picnic or go swimming at Lake Welch Beach and Picnic Grounds in Harriman State Park this holiday weekend, you will have to find an alternative spot. The state has closed the area until further notice due to a harmful algal bloom that has affected all of Lake Welch.
HARRIMAN, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Beach and Pool Fees Waived in Westchester County

Exciting news for Westchester residents! The County just announced that beach and pool fees will be waived for the season in response to inflation costs. Starting on Tuesday, July 5, the fee waiver applies to Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle (only waived Monday through Thursday), Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson (only on the weekends), and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon, which is currently free. This also applies to the County’s pools such as Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Lifestyle
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top Secret Hudson Valley, NY Location to Get Your TSA Pre-check

Do you dream again of traveling? Maybe flying even? Have you thought about making sure that you are eligible for TSA Pre-check? Maybe even going through the steps of getting the TSA Pre-Check, which means that you have to fill out the paper work, wait for the appointment, then go through the interview (aka fingerprints) and of course you will need to pay a fee.
HUDSON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Middletown restaurant adopts takeout-only business model

A Middletown restaurant that switched to takeout orders only in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has not turned back from what owners say has been a successful business model. The phone at Asian 211 Bistro rings often, and DoorDash orders keep coming through. But the COVID-19 pandemic presented...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
#Https Bit Ly 3qfp7qg
Bassey BY

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant 51 Court St. White Plains, NY 10601

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant opens Monday through Sunday. Call (914) 368-8664 for summer hours. Caribbean Thyme Restaurant offers Caribbean food and is an excellent place for lunch and family dinner. They provide healthy meal options, gluten-free options, and easy parking. Also, they do catering for all occasions. Check their menu here.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
101.5 WPDH

July Is Coming to Dutchess County & So Is this Amazing Lobster

Can we talk about summer? When I think of summer I think about beach vacations with lots of fresh seafood dinners. The truth is, I haven’t been to the beach in years, and to be honest, that wouldn’t even be my first choice for a vacation. But I still have that vision. The one thing about it that does ring true is the part about fresh seafood. I love seafood, especially lobster.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Rye company’s new Florida restaurant files for bankruptcy

A new venture by a Rye restaurant company has filed for bankruptcy protection citing setbacks at its Florida location. Meso Delray LLC declared $2.8 million in assets and nearly $3.7 million in liabilities in a Chapter 11 petition filed June 24 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, White Plains. Meso Delray operates...
RYE, NY
westchestergov.com

Westchester County Executive George Latimer Announces The Reinstatement Of The Westchester County Compost Bin And Rain Barrel Sale

County Executive George Latimer is excited to announce the Summer 2022 Westchester County Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “We are constantly looking at ways to provide services to County residents that will have a long term benefit on multiple fronts. This is one of those programs. We have undertaken serious efforts to provide opportunities to protect our environment on both a large and small scale and I encourage Westchester residents to take advantage of them.”
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

15 Local Students Appointed to U.S. Service Academies

“Congratulations to the 15 students from Westchester and Rockland Counties who were appointed to the United States Service Academies,” said Congressman Mondaire Jones. “These outstanding students have dedicated themselves to developing their leadership skills and strengthening the community around them. They have answered the call to serve and I’m proud they will represent New York’s 17th Congressional District.”
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Restaurant Is a Top Middle Eastern Eatery in the U.S.

Can you guess which Westchester eatery Far & Wide ranked as one of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in America?. Food lovers in Westchester County have it so good. No matter which sort of meal or cuisine they’re craving, there’s a restaurant in the 914 to satisfy. So, when online travel site Far & Wide put together its list of the “35 Most Delicious Middle Eastern Restaurants in the U.S.,” it was hardly surprising that a Westchester eatery earned a place on it.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Covid variant omicron BA.5 has reached New York. Here’s why doctors are concerned

A sneaky new omicron subvariant, BA.5, has arrived in New York City, and it may require another round of booster shots, according to experts. Many New Yorkers have been enjoying a mask-free summer thanks to low Covid-19 levels that are mirrored by declining hospitalization and death figures, but early indicators like virus detection in wastewater and Covid-19 lab test results suggest infection rates are starting to rise slightly in regions across the state, state Department of Health data shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

