July 6 – On the Horizon Virtual Hearing

Exciting news for Westchester residents! The County just announced that beach and pool fees will be waived for the season in response to inflation costs. Starting on Tuesday, July 5, the fee waiver applies to Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle (only waived Monday through Thursday), Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson (only on the weekends), and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon, which is currently free. This also applies to the County’s pools such as Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers.
Comments / 0