In-person care at the Cody VA Clinic will be unavailable for about two weeks due to the contract change that ensures veteran care will continue at 1432 Rumsey Avenue. Last week, the Cody VA Clinic announced that they will continue to serve Veterans at the current Cody location (1432 Rumsey Avenue) for at least the next five years. A new contract for the site goes into place on July 1 and V.A. staff will continue to provide care to area Veterans at this location.

CODY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO