Caroline Louise Houk

ANNETTA (06/29/22) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in the Annetta community of Grayson County on Wednesday. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, emergency personnel responded to a residence in the 200 block of Decker School Road around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon on a report of a suicide. After an investigation, it was determined foul play was involved in the death. Kentucky State Police were called in to investigate the case. 28-year-old Orbay L. Wilson of Leitchfield was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Grayson Co. Detention Center. The body of the victim, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy. The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO