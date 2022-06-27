Caroline Louise Houk

Lori Lee Malcom, age 56, of Irvington, died Thursday(06/30). She is survived by her husband, Alan; children: Alan D. “A.J.” Malcom, Jr. of Denver, CO, Brandi L. Catellier of Franklin, IN, Amanda M. Kempf of Sellersburg, IN, and Jessica M. Logsdon of Marengo, IN; her mother, Linda Hanna of Irvington; father, James Logsdon of Irvington; two sisters, Traci Duley and Eva Bolin; two brothers, Gregory & Jason Logsdon; and 5 grandchildren. Cremation has been chosen by the family. The Alexander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0