Ekron, KY

Caroline Louise Houk

wxbc1043.com
 4 days ago

Caroline Louise Houk, 76 of Ekron died Saturday (06/25) in Elizabethtown. She is survived by her...

www.wxbc1043.com

wxbc1043.com

Bonnie Limer

Bonnie Limer, age 76 of Custer, died Wednesday(06/29) at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her son David Carman of Vine Grove. Funeral services will be held at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home Saturday(07/02) afternoon at 1:00 with burial in the Custer Cemetery. Visitation will begin Saturday(07/02) morning at 10:00.
CUSTER, KY
wxbc1043.com

Helen Marie Clemons

Helen Marie Clemons, age 78 of Leitchfield, died Wednesday (6/29) at her residence. She is survived by two children: Donna Sue Shelton and James Larry Clemons; four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with burial in the Little Flock Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 until 8 PM Friday (7/1) at the funeral home.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wxbc1043.com

Sandra Fraze

Sandra Fraze, age 67 of Garfield, KY died Tuesday(06/28) at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Fraze of Garfield; a son, Michael Fraze of Garfield; two brothers, Eugene McCauley, III of Missouri and Alex McCauley of Kansas; and one grandson. Funeral services will be held at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home Tuesday(07/05) at noon with burial in the Custer Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday(07/04) from 4-8 PM and Tuesday(07/05) from 8:30 AM until time of service. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Kosair Charities.
GARFIELD, KY
wxbc1043.com

Lori Lee Malcom

Lori Lee Malcom, age 56, of Irvington, died Thursday(06/30). She is survived by her husband, Alan; children: Alan D. “A.J.” Malcom, Jr. of Denver, CO, Brandi L. Catellier of Franklin, IN, Amanda M. Kempf of Sellersburg, IN, and Jessica M. Logsdon of Marengo, IN; her mother, Linda Hanna of Irvington; father, James Logsdon of Irvington; two sisters, Traci Duley and Eva Bolin; two brothers, Gregory & Jason Logsdon; and 5 grandchildren. Cremation has been chosen by the family. The Alexander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
IRVINGTON, KY
wxbc1043.com

Update: Man Arrested In Grayson County Shooting

ANNETTA (06/29/22) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in the Annetta community of Grayson County on Wednesday. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, emergency personnel responded to a residence in the 200 block of Decker School Road around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon on a report of a suicide. After an investigation, it was determined foul play was involved in the death. Kentucky State Police were called in to investigate the case. 28-year-old Orbay L. Wilson of Leitchfield was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Grayson Co. Detention Center. The body of the victim, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy. The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Irvington City Council-Special Called Meeting

6/29/2022—The Irvington City Council approved critical incident pay for the Police Department at a Special Called Meeting Wednesday evening. A new state law allows the Council to pay up to two days for officers who request the leave. The Council approved an ordinance amending the budget for the current...
IRVINGTON, KY
wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge County Board of Education-Special Called Meeting

6/29/2022—The Breckinridge County Board of Education held a Special Called Meeting Wednesday evening to close out the current Fiscal Year. Once again, a large crowd of teachers was in attendance, expressing dissatisfaction with the 1% salary increase. Three teachers addressed the Board. Katie Berry said she has experienced financial stress, and currently works three jobs to make ends meet. She said teachers are “worth more than 1%”. Gina Hodskins said teachers give much of their time before and after school. She said she was disappointed in the little respect from some board members. Rob DeHaven once again requested all teachers receive a 10% raise.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY

