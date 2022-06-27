County mayor says stable housing critical in keeping ex-offenders out of system

By early fall, Shelby County government and its partners plan to break ground on new transitional housing for ex-offenders looking to reintegrate into society.

The housing will provide a home for four ex-offenders participating in the Shelby County Office of Re-Entry’s FOCUSED program, an 11-week training program that combines job readiness with the opportunity for selection into vocational training programs.

Providing work opportunities is just one piece of the puzzle, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said Monday, June 27, during a community input gathering about the project. Without housing, ex-offenders often find themselves returning to incarceration.

“Over 20% of participants in some of our programs have stated that they do not have a stable place to live when they return home,” Harris said. “And you combine that with what we know about housing and how critical it is. We know that most of the re-entry population that does not have housing end up recidivating — that is, end up back in the system again.”

A rendering shows the floor plan of the proposed transitional housing. (Submitted)

In April, Shelby County government began demolishing a blighted 1950s-era home at 1348 Mississippi Boulevard, previously owned by The Works Inc. and gifted to the county so it could expand the Office of Re-Entry campus.

The Shelby County Commission approved $300,000 in funding for the project.

The housing will feature four suites, one of which is handicap accessible, as well as a screened porch, laundry room, kitchen and dining area, great room and an office for employees.

National studies show that 90% of ex-offenders who are able to find stable housing don’t return to prison, Harris said.

“We know that in the background of all these efforts is a focus on public safety, which is the number one concern in this community,” Harris said during Monday’s gathering. “But public safety is complex. I like to think of it as a stool with at least three legs.”

A rendering shows (clockwise from top left) the great room, the great room from another angle, the screened-in porch and the laundry room of the transitional housing. (Submitted)

Those three legs include law enforcement and prosecution, meaningful opportunities for youth to thrive, and re-entry services and opportunities for returning citizens.

“If we’re going to make sure that we’re doing everything we can for all parts of our community, and making sure that we are safe, then we’ve got to make sure that our returning citizens have opportunity, meaningful opportunity, just like everyone else in Memphis and Shelby County,” Harris said.

When ex-offenders are released from prison, they often stay with family members, many of whom set limits on how long they can stay with them. That is when returning citizens begin shuttling between relatives, friends, shelters and the streets.

Dominique Winfrey, deputy administrator of the Office of Re-Entry, said she has heard many cries for help from ex-offenders who are scared of ending up back where they started, risking a lifetime in the criminal justice system.

“I’ve had people look me in my eyes and tell me, ‘I’m scared to go home,’ ” Winfrey said. “I’ve had people say, ‘I believe I’m going to do the same thing that landed me here.’ And I’ve had people say, ‘If I go home, I’m going to land myself back on drugs.’ ”

By offering ex-offenders quality housing where they don’t have to worry about poor living conditions, the Office of Re-Entry is answering those cries for help with dignity, she said.

A rendering shows what the bedrooms, called “suites,” in the transitional housing would look like. (Submitted)

Roshun Austin, president and CEO of The Works Inc., said African Americans are five times more likely to be incarcerated than white people, making them more vulnerable to poor living conditions and lifetimes of crime, Austin said.

“I am in support of transitional housing for our vulnerable population of people,” she said. “It proves that we here are civilized if we house our people and keep them out of conditions, keep them out of jail, incarceration and provide them a better quality of life.”

Sherrick Hunt is a graduate from the Office of Re-Entry’s FOCUSED program. He will help with the building’s low voltage work, including installing internet and security cameras.

He said it is important for ex-offenders to have a place to live, which will make it easier for them to get and maintain a job and re-enter society.

A rendering shows the exterior of the proposed transitional housing. (Submitted)

“If somebody changed their life, why would society put them back in the same spot that they failed and then ask why they repeat the same thing?” Hunt said. “Then they pay their debt to society, then why is society asking them to pay even more?”

The space was designed by Self+Tucker Architects. Jimmie Tucker, a founding principal of the company, said as a native South Memphian, it is important to bring “design excellence” and sustainable architecture to the community.

“Another important aspect of this … (is) the importance of connecting with the community, where they have an opportunity to comment on this project, share their perspective,” Tucker said. “Because we want to co-design with the community. That’s another important aspect of how we approach architecture.”

Community members can attend a town hall meeting at the Office of Re-Entry, 1362 Mississippi Boulevard, July 28 to hear more about the project and offer input.

Roshun Austin is on the board of Memphis Fourth Estate Inc., the nonprofit that owns and oversees The Daily Memphian.